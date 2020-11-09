WOUND CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS WITH COLOPLAST, TISSIUM, ARTHREX INC., DACH MEDICAL GROUP, IVT MEDICAL LTD
Global Wound Closure Devices Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the surging demand for the reduction in the surgical expenditure, and the capability of enhancing the therapeutic outcome by reducing the hospital stay, is driving the growth of the market. Some of the major market competitors currently working in the global wound closure devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Ethicon US LLC., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Radcliffe Cardiology, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew., Baxter, KCI Licensing Inc., 3M, Teleflex Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast, TISSIUM, Arthrex Inc., DACH Medical Group, IVT Medical Ltd., Dolphin Sutures, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Welfare Medical Ltd., Riverpoint Medical and CryoLife Inc. among others.
Global Wound Closure Devices Market report approximates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This industry analysis report also enlists the chief competitors and presents the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. The major areas of this report comprise of market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Moreover, as it is important for businesses to attain knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product, this market report endows with all. This Wound Closure Devices Market research report is the most suitable to the requirements of the client.
Wound closure devices are instruments that are used to close the wound from the edges so that recovery can be made. These devices are usually used by the surgeon at the time of surgeries. The various devices such as strips aid, mechanical wound closure devices, adhesives, staples and sutures are used which helps to reduce the risk of infection by minimizing the tissue trauma and preventing blood loss. These devices have gained a lot of attention due to technological advancement in the field of surgery.
Market Drivers
- The surge in the cosmetic and plastic surgeries has driven the market growth
- The rising incidences of burns and traumas is boosting the market growth
- The sport related injuries have increased which has propelled the market growth
- Various technological advancements in surgical field has contributed to the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- The minimally invasive surgeries demand have increased which has hindered the market growth
- The reimbursement policies are unfavorable which may hamper the market growth
- Various side effects associated with the wound closure device has restrain the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2019, Teleflex Incorporated received the FDA approval for wound closure devices which will increase their wound healing capabilities. The device is intended for large bore femoral arterial access site closure. This approval will help the company in increasing the customer acquisition rate as this device facilitates fast and reliable wound closure.
In March 2017, Ethicon US LLC and DePuy Synthes introduced a customized wound closure kit. It was launched to improve efficiencies and to improve the patient outcomes in orthopedic surgery. This launch has increased the product portfolio of the company as well as increases their customer experience.
Segmentation:
By Device
- Adhesives
- Fibrin Tissue Adhesives
- Cyanoacrylates
- Staples
- Sutures
- Absorbable
- Non- Absorbable
- Braided
- Monofilament
- Mechanical Devices
By Application
- Burns
- Ulcer
- Surgical Wounds
- Pressure Ulcers
- Diabetic Ulcers
- Arterial Ulcers
By Type of Wound
- Acute Wound
- Chronic Wound
By End User
- Hospitals
- Community Healthcare Service Providers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global wound closure devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wound closure devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
