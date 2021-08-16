Wound Care Biologics Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Driving Factors by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Wound Care Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global wound care biologics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Wound care biologics refer to active biological agents that facilitate the re-establishment of repair mechanisms in the intracellular, intercellular and extracellular materials of the body. They include biological skin substitutes and topical agents consisting of plant-derived active biomolecules that exhibit anti-inflammatory or antioxidant properties. Wound care biologics are widely used for treating burns, surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot and venous and pressure ulcers. They aid in reducing the risks of infections, pain, swelling, joint damage and skin diseases. They are widely used across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), burn centers and wound clinics.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global wound care biologics market is primarily being driven by the rising incidence of burn injuries and accidents resulting in chronic wounds. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to various medical ailments, is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the introduction of ultrasonic probes and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the implementation of various government initiatives promoting public health and the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Wound Care Biologics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the wound care biologics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Solsys Medical

Avita Medical

ConvaTec Group

Nuo Therapeutics

Mallinckrodt

Wright Medical

Mimedx Group

Cytori Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Leap Therapeutics

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care

Integra lifesciences

Osiris Therapeutics

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global wound care biologics market on the basis of product, wound type, application, end-user and region.

Market Breakup by Product: Biologic Skin Substitutes Human Donor Tissue-Derived Products Acellular Animal -Derived Products Biosynthetic Products Topical Agents

Market Breakup by Wound Type: Ulcers Diabetic Foot Ulcers Venous Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Others Surgical and Traumatic Wounds Burns

Market Breakup by Application: Acute Wound Chronic Wound Surgical Wound

Market Breakup by End-User: Hospitals ASCs Burn Centres and Wound Clinics

Market Breakup by Region: Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

