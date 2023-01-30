Worth the hype? Pinecone Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Bomber Cookies have not carried out exceptionally nicely within the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, with even the Legendary Sea Fairy Cookie’s choose price falling significantly prior to now yr. Whereas they proceed to have sturdy DPSs, poor survivability and one-dimensional expertise contribute to their falling reputation.

Pinecone Cookie, the final Cookie to be launched in 2022, addresses these particular points with a twist, as the primary Bomber Cookie who performs within the Entrance line and can be utilized as a Tank. Learn on to search out out if he would be the character that brings Bomber Cookies’s prominence again within the day.

Do you have to construct Pinecone Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (January 2023)

First, let’s go over the assorted sub stats of a maxed-out Pinecone Cookie (Cookie Degree and “Pinecone Bomb” talent each at Lv. 70, no toppings):

HP: 157,387

ATK: 56,963

DEF: 67,235

CRIT: 13%

General Energy: 232,621

The numbers for his Pinecone Bomb talent in Cookie Run: Kingdom are additionally connected beneath:

Bomb Explosion DMG: 135.0% +

Stun 1.5 sec

Bomb Space DMG: 225.0%

Bomb Space DMG ignoring DMG Resist: 25.0%

Bomb Explosion & Stun for targets with Frost: 0.3 sec

Further DMG to targets resistant to Stun: 225.0%

Tree Golem: heals self for 50.0% of ATK as soon as, will increase Max HP by 200.0% through the journey

As talked about earlier, the rationale behind the poor choose price of Bomber Cookies is their poor survivability and one-dimensional expertise. Pinecone works on these points with spectacular max HP and his one-stop store “Pinecone Bomb” talent.

With a max HP closing in on that of Protection Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom like Financier and Wildberry, survivability shouldn’t be a difficulty for Pinecone. Moreover, this max HP is boosted additional when the Cookie is atop his Tree Golem.

He additionally provides to the workforce’s survivability as he heals two allies with the very best ATK with each talent forged.

Pinecone Cookie additionally brings the flexibility that the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta closely calls for. The bomber hurls Pinecone Bombs on the enemy with the very best ATK, dealing DMG and in addition gorgeous them. These additionally deal AoE injury to different enemies within the neighborhood.

Pinecone Cookie pairs exceptionally nicely with the brand new Sherbet and the Legendary Frost Queen, as each now have the brand new Frost Debuff. Pinecone stuns enemies with that debuff for an additional second and in addition damages enemies resistant to stun.

Merely put, Pinecone can tank, Cost Cookie, DPS, and secondary healer multi function.

Pinecone Cookie, notably when paired with a Sherbet Cookie-based workforce, is an funding that may pay for itself in added, offensive, and defensive worth. Regardless that newer Cost Cookies like Milky Manner are well-liked, Pinecone is about to develop into probably the most used Entrance Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom in the long run.

