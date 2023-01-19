Worth the hype? Moonlight Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

The eagerly awaited Cookie Run Kingdom Second Anniversary replace is lastly right here, with the most recent Legendary Cookie headlining the hype. Gamers have been abuzz with rumors of a formidable Cookie that would obtain the dominance that Frost Queen, the primary Legendary Magic Cookie, as soon as had within the meta.

Learn on to find how rumors have panned out and whether or not or not Moonlight is on her technique to turning into essentially the most sought-after character in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Moonlight Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you should know

Check out the varied sub-stats of the latest addition to the ever-expanding Cookie Run Kingdom library (Each Cookie Degree and “Dream of the Evening Sky” talent at Lv. 70) (No Toppings):

HP: 131,064

ATK: 63,700

DEF: 48,078

CRIT%: 13%

The numbers for Moonlight’s “Dream of the Evening Sky” talent are additionally offered beneath:

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Weak spot: +25.0% for 12.0 sec: stacks as much as x1

Starlight Periodic DMG: as much as x10 ticks for 1.8 sec; 108.5% DMG per tick

Extra Starlight DMG: 5.5% of Max HP (Cookies)

Starlight ignoring DMG Resist: 40.0%

Moonlight DMG:

Single hit DMG (Cookies): 125.0% of ATK + 3.0% of true DMG proportional to Max HP + Sleep for two.0 sec

Single hit DMG (Others): 255.0% of ATK + Sleep for two.0 sec

Drowsiness: ATK SPD -15.0%, MOV SPD -15.0% for 15.0 sec

Self-healing: 29.8% of ATK

Moonlight’s talent basically describes an assault the place the primary volley of DMG is dealt to the enemy, inflicting the Weak spot debuff, adopted by one other spherical of DMG that places the enemies to sleep. The brand new Cookie’s stun means is aptly named “Sleep,” on condition that she is the central authority within the Realm of the Slumbering Moon.

After enemies “get up,” they’re below the affect of the Drowsiness debuff, whereby their ATK and MOV SPD are drastically diminished. After every talent solid and/or after “waking up” from Sleep inflicted by an enemy Moonlight, the Legendary Cookie will heal herself.

Proper off the bat, the talent makes it clear that Moonlight will not be one of the best for World Exploration and different PvE sport modes, as these elements of Cookie Run Kingdom demand robust AoE DMG skills. Whereas the robust DMG and survivability make her viable for PvE, the Cookie will battle to anchor groups in Boss levels.

Moonlight’s numbers and talent tick all of the packing containers for a robust contender within the Cookie Run Kingdom Area, which interprets into distinctive performances in PvP. Moonlight and the brand new Milky Method Cookie’s combo will give the Sherbet-Frost Queen duo a run for his or her cash.

At occasions, the brand new Legendary Cookie will deal extra DMG than the final Legendary to be launched, Black Pearl Cookie, who has held the title of finest DPS within the sport since September.

✨Welcome to the City of Wizards!We’ve been waiting for you 💙 🗺️ NEW: Episode 15🌙 NEW LEGENDARY: Moonlight Cookie🌌 NEW EPIC: Milky Way Cookie🌟 Might of the Ancients💠 NEW Treasure👕 12 NEW Costumes https://t.co/iQONBVgdOR

Moonlight is a superb funding and can probably turn out to be one of many staples of the Cookie Run Kingdom meta within the coming weeks. Her talent is apt for “one-shot” crew compositions, and with Pure Vanilla Cookie’s buff and Milky Method on the Entrance, gamers can create a crew that may get them to the Masters rank and past.

Cookie Run Kingdom followers can comply with this area to maintain a watch out for all the most recent information.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



