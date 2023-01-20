Worth the hype? Milky Way Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Whereas the Cookie Run: Kingdom group is abuzz with the brand new Legendary Cookie and costumes, the newest Epic Cookie added to the sport has slipped below the radar.

Milky Means is a Cost Cookie who works because the conductor of Sugarcloud Specific, whose ability was extensively teased and leaked within the weeks main as much as as we speak’s replace.

Whereas many mentioned the potential of Milky Means changing widespread Cost Cookies like Darkish Cacao and Crunchy Chip, let’s examine how nicely the brand new character fares towards these Cookie Run: Kingdom heavyweights.

Milky Means Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom – All it’s worthwhile to know

The assorted substats of the brand new Cost Cookie are hooked up beneath. These numbers are of a maxed-out Milky Means with a Lv. 70 “Sugarcloud Specific” ability, however with none toppings or promotions.

HP: 238,186

ATK: 29,106

DEF: 68,772

CRIT: 13%

General Energy: 132,474

The related numbers for his “Sugarcloud Specific” means are additionally supplied beneath:

Common Self-healing: 57.7% of ATK

Locomotive Cost Periodic DMG: x12 ticks for two.0 sec; 114.1% per tick

Locomotive Cost Further DMG when the goal has a Defend:

Single Hit DMG (Cookies): 114.1%

Single Hit DMG (Others): 38.0%

Locomotive Cost Single Hit DEF Discount: -3.5% for 7.0 sec; bosses acquire x3 hits stacking as much as x25

DMG Resist: +40.0% for 10.0 sec

Stun Resistance: Stun length -50.0% for 10.0 sec

HP Defend (Self): blocks 20.0% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

HP Defend (Allies): blocks 15.5% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

Passive: Therapeutic obtained +15.0%

✨Welcome to the City of Wizards!We’ve been waiting for you 💙 🗺️ NEW: Episode 15🌙 NEW LEGENDARY: Moonlight Cookie🌌 NEW EPIC: Milky Way Cookie🌟 Might of the Ancients💠 NEW Treasure👕 12 NEW Costumes https://t.co/iQONBVgdOR

Let’s first simplify the Cost Cookie’s moderately advanced ability. When her ability is forged, stun resistance and DMG Resist buffs are utilized, publish which the Cookie knocks again the enemy dealing periodic injury. Every enemy that Milky Means assaults can be inflicted with the DEF discount debuff.

On the finish of her animation, she is going to set up an HP Defend on herself and all allies. She may also heal a few of the incurred DMG on the finish of each ability forged, along with her fixed passive self-healing. Moreover, it would heal Milky Means and her allies alike.

There’s additionally a provision for additional DMG, which can be dealt out to enemies with shields. The DEF discount debuff may be stacked as much as a whopping 25x, the utmost for this debuff in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Along with her ability, this Cost Cookie would not match the invoice for the usual expectations of a Cookie Run: Kingdom participant from that class. Widespread Cost characters, like Schwarzwalder and Crunchy Chip Cookie, are secondary DMG sellers who additionally tank for the crew. Whereas Milky Means may be a wonderful tank, she is unlikely to place up vital DMG numbers.

If gamers are keen to have her on the Entrance, knocking again the enemy, therapeutic, and offering necessary debuffs, Milky Means is a superb funding.

The brand new Epic Cookie ought to ideally belong to the Assist class, as it’s extra geared in direction of completely rounding out a Cookie Run: Kingdom crew than anchoring it. Her combo with Moonlight Cookie must be exploited as a lot as doable earlier than it turns into mainstream within the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Cookie Run: Kingdom followers can observe this house to maintain a watch out for all the newest information.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



