Worth the hype? Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Following up on the large second anniversary replace, Cookie Run: Kingdom builders launched one other huge batch of content material and modifications yesterday, with the second a part of the Invitation from the Slumbering Moon replace now reside within the recreation.

As typical, a brand new Epic Cookie has joined Cookie Run: Kingdom’s huge character library, together with the shock launch of a Magic Sweet for Cream Puff Cookie. Learn on to seek out out extra about Blueberry Pie Cookie, the brand new Epic Magic Cookie that is at present all the thrill amongst followers.

Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All it is advisable to know

The brand new Magic Cookie’s related substats have been supplied under: (These numbers are of a Lv. 75 Blueberry Pie, with “Cursed Tome” ability, additionally maxed out at Lv. 75. No toppings or promotions have been added to the Cookie on the time of writing this text):

HP: 149,875

ATK: 60,552

DEF: 75,625

CRIT: 13%

General Energy: 259,439

The numbers for her aforementioned Cursed Tome ability in Cookie Run: Kingdom are additionally hooked up under: (No toppings or promotions)

Cooldown: 15 Seconds

Magic Tome DMG: 253.6% of ATK

Therapeutic: 115.0% of ATK

DMG Resist: +25.0% for 12 sec

Greed of the Tome: Every time the goal turns into incapacitated, it receives a stack of Greed, gaining Debuffs Amplified by 10.0% for 15 sec; stacks as much as x1 and cannot be dispelled

Greed: Sealed Energy triggers upon x7 stacks

Sealed Energy

Periodic Space DMG: as much as x6 ticks for 1.5 sec

Single hit DMG (Cookies): 164.4% + 0.95% True DMG relative to Max HP

Single hit DMG (Others): 34.2%

ATK Up: +25.0% for 3 sec

It is pretty clear that almost all of Blueberry Pie’s capabilities come from when she’s in a position to unleash Sealed Energy after reaching a substantial variety of stacks of the Greed of the Tome. Proper off the bat, this enormously reduces the Cookie’s potential to be used in Cookie Run: Kingdom’s PvE in each World Exploration and Guild Boss Battle.

Even when gamers are in a position to make a viable PvE workforce that will get Blueberry Pie her required variety of stacks, the Sealed Energy injury is sort of low towards non-Cookie enemies, making her a sub-standard DPS for Cookie Run: Kingdom’s PvE mode.

That being stated, Blueberry’s prospects within the Kingdom Area seem comparatively shiny if gamers can put collectively a powerful workforce filled with Cookies who can stun the enemy.

Though Sherbet’s “Freeze” debuff, and Black Pearl Cookie’s means will not add any stacks to the “Greed of the Tome,” the brand new Moonlight Cookie’s “Sleep”, Frost Queen’s ability, and different Cookies with stun skills will rapidly stack up the debuff and unleash the newest Cookie’s Sealed Energy.

With a Cookie Run: Kingdom workforce that may stack up the Greed of the Tome for each ability solid, Blueberry Pie can positively anchor some highly effective PvP workforce compositions.

All issues thought-about, it will be inadvisable to take a position restricted assets in pulling and upgrading Blueberry Pie. Though the Cookie shines in a number of features, along with her survivability being off the charts for a Magic Cookie and top-tier DMG dealing skills, it fails to be the most effective at something.

Restricted viability in PvE and the potential to be countered by BTS Groups in PvP means Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers who must attain deep into their pockets to make use of her ought to keep away from doing so. If gamers have Crystals and Star Jellies to spare, then an funding in Blueberry Pie might be thought-about so long as they’ve a strong workforce and technique in thoughts.

Cookie Run: Kingdom followers can observe this house to maintain an eye fixed out for all the newest information.



