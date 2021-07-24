Worries about fourth corona wave are increasing | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The threat of a fourth corona wave in the autumn due to holidays, delta variant of the virus and unwillingness to vaccinate is increasing. The seven-day incidence has been rising continuously for two and a half weeks.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 13.6 – the previous day it was 13.2 and the most recent low on July 6 was 4.9. For example, the health authorities in Germany last reported new corona infections to the RKI within one day in 1919.

A week ago, the value for Germany was 1608 infections. According to the new information, 28 deaths were recorded across Germany in 24 hours – after 22 deaths a week ago.

Müller: Vaccination should be less complicated

The reigning mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD) currently saw the need for short-term coordination between the federal and state governments in view of the increasing number of infections. “Even if the situation in the intensive care units has improved significantly, we should not now condone the good starting position for the autumn,” he told the German news agency. Vaccination should be made less complicated. At the same time, unvaccinated people would have to prove more extensively with negative tests that they are not contagious if they want access somewhere.

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek urged adults to get vaccinated against Corona – also out of solidarity with children and adolescents. “Especially now, with the number of infections rising again, all adults should show as much solidarity as possible with the children and adolescents by taking advantage of the vaccination offers unvaccinated people,” the CDU politician said in the Funke newspapers. media. group. “The solidarity of adults would be a very important contribution to enable regular school operation after the summer holidays.”

Karliczek argued: “There is no vaccine approved for younger children and no vaccination is recommended for children and adolescents aged 12 years and older. So, the less the virus circulates among adults, the less it can pose a threat to younger people.”

Nearly 50 percent fully vaccinated in Germany

According to the RKI, the percentage of people fully vaccinated against Corona rose to 49.1 percent of the total population in Germany. At least one vaccine dose was given to 60.8 percent of the population. On Friday, 517,470 cans were injected.

In view of the growing number of people who have been vaccinated against Corona, the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), has again called for adjusted assessment criteria in the Corona policy. The incidence today says “much less about the risk of disease and the potential burden on the health system than it did six months ago,” said Dreyer of the “Rheinische Post”. According to her, the incidence should therefore be linked to the situation in the hospitals. This states who will be admitted there and who must go to intensive care.

“We need to quickly agree on a nationwide settlement,” Dreyer said. The federal government has already announced that in the future more attention will be paid to values ​​such as hospital admissions.

Increasing incidence of returnees?

The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, warned of an increase in corona incidence due to returning travelers. «Spain and Italy are popular holiday destinations, especially among young people, who often have not yet been vaccinated twice. The entry of the virus to Germany from these countries will clearly increase as a result of the return journey,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday).

The medical officer called for consistent quarantine for unvaccinated travelers returning and for compliance with corona rules to ensure the fourth wave does not become a “tsunami”. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also advised caution because herd immunity had not yet been achieved. “Discotheque visits only for people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested and only with a mask,” he urged the editorial network Germany (RND).

In view of the new school year, the Education and Science Union (GEW) is calling for the purchase of air filters for all classrooms in Germany. “If schools have to be crisis-proof and regular classroom education has to be resumed after the summer holidays, then air filters – in addition to a hygiene concept including regular tests – are necessary in all classrooms,” says GEW boss Maike Finnern of the “Rheinische Post”. The federal government has finally set up a financing program for mobile air filters, but it is limited to the classrooms of children and young people up to the age of 12. “That’s not enough, as the high numbers mainly affect teenagers and young adults,” Finnern says.