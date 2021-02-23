Worldwide Opportunities In Telehealth Market 2018 With Market Size, Growth Till 2025

Telehealth is a technique of exchanging health data from a patient at home to clinician(s) for getting assistance in treatment. Telehealth enables to offer the services on consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services by using information & communication technologies (ICT).

The global telehealth market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The technological advancements in telehealth products such as integrated and standalone in the recent years are expected to bolster the market growth. Among the products, the demand for the telehealth is significantly high for integrated, followed by standalone. Integrated telehealth products are used in EHR platforms in hospitals store data digitally. The data include patient medical history patient encounter, audio and visual recording notes creating a digital patient history. Integrated telehealth products enables integration of EHR platform and other devices to connect and communicate directly using a mobile or devices to deliver patient care. Furthermore, adoption of ICT techniques can be another factor which likely to drive the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period.

The Telehealth market was valued at US$ 12,083.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 42,227.9 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2018–2025.

The market for telehealth is well established in the region of North America, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the telehealth. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. However, in Asia-Pacific region, China has a well-defined telehealth systems present in its healthcare systems also the EHR systems are adopted by various providers. The high growth of this region can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and growing technological advancements that enable mobile telehealth in rural and urban areas.

The key players operating in the field of telehealth market worldwide include Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.

The report segments the global telehealth market as follows:

Global Telehealth Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Global Telehealth Market – By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Telehealth Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based

Cloud-based

