Worldwide Gene Therapy Market Industry to 2027 – Key Driving Factors and Challenges | ReportCrux Market Research

The development prediction report titled Gene Therapy Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 focuses on thoughtful insights and facts relating to the market. The report investigates the most recent market patterns such as market development openings, size, share, and drivers. The report throws light on the market’s historical data, key vendors, region-wise market, and projections for 2020 to 2027 time-period.

Report authors have categorized US Gene Therapy market segments, regions, and product types and distribution channels to provide market analysis and information. All the relevant points of interest market product type, producing price, scope, applications are covered in the report. In the later section, market dynamics are covered including market growth factors, limitations, market opportunities, and challenges are mentioned.

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type (Viral Vectors [Lentiviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus, Poxvirus, Adenoviruses, Retroviruses, Adeno-Associated Virus, Vaccinia Virus, and Others], and Non-Viral Vectors [Electroporation, Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Gene Gun, Lipofection, and Others);

by Delivery Method (In-Vivo, and Ex-Vivo); by Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Rare Diseases, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Disease, and Other Diseases); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.

Gene Therapy Market Size

Gene Therapy Market is estimated to grow from USD 1,420.3 Million in 2019 to reach USD 9,254.5 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2020-2027.

In order to Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report, Request for a Sample copy of the report at:

https://reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/Gene-Therapy-Market

Market Overview

Gene therapy is the method in which a DNA is implanted into a patient for treatment of a medical disorder. Gene therapy is ideal for cancer treatment by breaking down a certain group of cells. Gene therapy ultimately has the ability to destroy cancer cells, remove genetic defects, and avoid cardiovascular disease.

Rapid and substantial progress in the field of cellular and molecular biology, guided by technological developments in gene-editing and genomic techniques, has led to growing number of approved gene therapies as well as to the expansion of the pipelines. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), more than 700 clinical trials were under way at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

The gene and cell therapy industry is experiencing growing pressure for gene therapy buyouts with the recent drug approvals, resulting in high market premiums. Roche purchased, for example, Spark Therapeutics, a corporation that produces and provides gene therapies, in December 2019.

The need for tailored care and rising recognition and acceptance among patients of personalized medicines is likely to further activate the global gene therapy industry further in the future. However, the need for an individual case-by-case approach and high treatment costs are likely hinder the global market for gene therapy within the estimated timeframe.

“Final Report will cover a detailed analysis regarding the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Segmentation Analysis

The global market for the gene therapy is segmented into vector type, application, delivery method, and region.

Based on vector type, the global market for gene therapy is divided into viral vectors, and non-viral vectors. Viral vectors are further segmented into Lentiviruses, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, adenoviruses, retroviruses, adeno-associated virus, vaccinia virus, and others.

The non-viral vectors are further segmented into electroporation, naked/plasmid vectors, gene gun, lipofection, and others. From this, the viral segment accounted for almost 63% share of the market by vector type owing to its easy modifications high accuracy in delivering the gene to the region of interest.

On the basis of delivery methods, the market is categorized in-vivo, and ex-vivo. The ex-vivo segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The growth in new gene therapy pipeline innovations was seen in 2018 as opposed to previous years.

Thus, the number of drug launches, clinical trials, partnerships, and product innovations is growing, which is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the demand for gene therapy during the forecast period.

In recent years, the number of applications for gene therapy has risen, including the treatment of numerous incurable and rare diseases like inherited genetic diseases, and cancer. With an increase in the number of compounds being studied through various clinical trials, the count is controlled by the trials designed to improve cancer therapies.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases, oncological disorders, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and other diseases. The oncological disorders segment held almost 35% share of the market in 2019 Owing to increased cancer incidence worldwide, and rising regulatory acceptance of gene therapy for cancer.

However, the segment of cardiovascular diseases is projected to rise at a lucrative pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of gene therapy clinical trials for treating these diseases.

Regional Analysis

North America held almost 39% share of the overall market.

Based on regions, the market is bifurcated into Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. North America held almost 39% share of the overall market owing to high disposable income, increasing cancer incidence, and increased support for gene therapy related R&D activities.

Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to report the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of people vulnerable to various chronic diseases. Additionally, the acceptance and introduction of gene therapy drugs will have a positive effect on the development of the market in developed countries like Australia, Japan, and New Zealand as major factors in the growth of the gene therapy industry.

Gene Therapy companies

Here are the 14 best Gene Therapy companies Analysis

AnGes, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Human Stem Cells Institute

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Novartis AG

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

MolMed S.p.A.

Dynavax Technologies

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

By Vector Type

Viral Vectors

-Retroviruses

-Lentiviruses

-Adenoviruses

-Adeno-Associated Virus

-Herpes Simplex Virus

-Poxvirus

-Vaccinia Virus

-Others

Non-Viral Vectors

-Naked/Plasmid Vectors

-Gene Gun

-Electroporation

-Lipofection

-Others

By Delivery Method

In-Vivo

Ex-Vivo

By Application

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Disease

Other Diseases

By Region

North America

-U.S.

-Canada

-Rest of North America

Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-Southeast Asia

-Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

-Brazil

-Mexico

-Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-UAE

-Rest of Middle East and Africa

Are you Looking for Regional Insights / Report Customization?

https://reportcrux.com/request-customization/Gene-Therapy-Market

Browse Full Report Access here:

https://reportcrux.com/summary/4121/Gene-Therapy-Market

About Us:

ReportCrux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.

Contact us:

Name: Ms. Samantha M.

Email:samantha@reportcrux.com

Website : https://reportcrux.com/

Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)