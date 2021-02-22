Worldwide Digital Pathology Market Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth| 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology

The digital pathology market is expected to reach US$ 992.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 389.7 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2025.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide. The applications of life sciences involves high quantity of scanning glass slides, quantitative analysis of whole slide images, instant internet based consultations with expertise pathologists and protected archival of pathology data. Scanners by some of the market players provide the above mentioned features.

Moreover, scanners enables quick production of, reliable and high resolution images of cells. It helps pathologists, histologists and other medical professionals to scan slides and upload the images on the network for remote access and to collaborate it among the colleagues. The automated cellular imaging for fixing cell assays and for fluorescence, phase contrast and transmit light are provided by the scanners. The advancement in the technologies has added some more integrated software along with the scanners for future analysis, editing, managing and sharing the virtual slides. Thus, owing to these factors the market for digital pathology systems/ devices are likely to propel the growth for the market of digital pathology in the coming years.

The software segment is the followed largest market after the scanners as the software are equally important for the digital pathology as it enables to show the pictorial presentation of the diagnosis. In addition it allows the sharing of the data across the organization and other regions through the internet. Moreover, some of the companies such as Visiopharm, Indica Labs among the other market players are focused to provide software and solutions for the digital pathology. The pharmaceutical, biotechnological companies and research organizations wholly rely on software for the analysis & stereology and the quantitative digital pathology. For instance, in 2015, Visiopharm has extended to include Oncotopix Diagnostics which is robust solution for cancer diagnostics.

The Europe is the second largest established market after the North America for the digital pathology market. The European market includes United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark and rest of Europe. The market is for digital pathology in Europe is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.9% from 2017-2025. Owing to factors such rise in the support for the digital pathology projects, education and training programs in France, increasing cancer prevalence and adoption of digital pathology solution in UK and increasing number of conferences in Germany are likely to boost the growth of digital pathology market in Europe. in addition, The adoption of the digital pathology is increasing in France as it has developed a new platform known as FlexMIm. The FlexMIm consortium involves 27 pathology laboratories in the Paris area (coordinated by Assistance Public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris), research laboratories from University Pierre et Marie Curie (UPMC Univ Paris 06) and University Paris Diderot.

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Scanner

Software

Communication System

Storage System

By Application

Teleconsultation

Diseases Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

