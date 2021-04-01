Worldwide Comprehensive Review of Confectioneries Market Trends and Its Development

Market Study Report, LLC, has added the latest research on Confectioneries Market which offers a concise outline of the market valuation, industry size, SWOT analysis, revenue approximation, and the regional outlook of this business vertical. The report precisely features the key opportunities and challenges faced by contenders of this industry and presents the existing competitive setting and corporate strategies enforced by the Confectioneries Market players.

Confectionery, also called sweets or candy, is sweet food.

Europe dominates the global confectionery market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific . The U.S. represents the largest confectionery market globally, followed by China and the U.K. India is the key market in Asia Pacific and the fastest-growing confectionery market in the world. Rising disposable income, growing retail market, increasing trend of gifting confectionery items, increasing population, increasing urbanization, hectic lifestyle, and more women in the workforce are some of the major driving factors of the confectionery market.

Increasing population along with increasing disposable income in developing countries such as India and China is expected to increase the growth rate of the confectionery market. Increasing disposable income allow the customer to spend more.

The global Confectioneries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Confectioneries market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Confectioneries in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Confectioneries in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Confectioneries market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Confectioneries market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Mars

Mondelez International

Nestle

Meiji Holdings

Ferrero Group

Hershey Foods

Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt & Spr?ngli

Barry Callebaut

Yildiz Holding

August Storck

General Mills

Orion Confectionery

Uniconf

Lotte Confectionery

Bourbon Corp

Crown Confectionery

Roshen Confectionery

Ferrara Candy

Orkla ASA

Raisio Plc

Morinaga & Co. Ltd

Cemoi

Jelly Belly

Cloetta

Ritter Sport

Petra Foods

Amul

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Confectioneries Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Chocolate

1.4.3 Sugar Confectionery

1.4.4 Gum

1.4.5 Cereal Bar

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Direct Consumer

1.5.3 Dessert Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size

2.1.1 Global Confectioneries Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Confectioneries Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Confectioneries Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Confectioneries Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Confectioneries Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Confectioneries Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Confectioneries Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Confectioneries Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Confectioneries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Confectioneries Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Confectioneries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Confectioneries Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Confectioneries Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Confectioneries Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Confectioneries Sales by Product

4.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue by Product

4.3 Confectioneries Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Confectioneries Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Confectioneries by Countries

6.1.1 North America Confectioneries Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Confectioneries Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Confectioneries by Product

6.3 North America Confectioneries by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Confectioneries by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Confectioneries Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Confectioneries Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Confectioneries by Product

7.3 Europe Confectioneries by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Confectioneries by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Confectioneries Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Confectioneries Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Confectioneries by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Confectioneries by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Confectioneries by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Confectioneries Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Confectioneries Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Confectioneries by Product

9.3 Central & South America Confectioneries by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mars

11.1.1 Mars Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Mars Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Mars Confectioneries Products Offered

11.1.5 Mars Recent Development

11.2 Mondelez International

11.2.1 Mondelez International Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Mondelez International Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Mondelez International Confectioneries Products Offered

11.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

11.3 Nestle

11.3.1 Nestle Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Nestle Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Nestle Confectioneries Products Offered

11.3.5 Nestle Recent Development

11.4 Meiji Holdings

11.4.1 Meiji Holdings Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Products Offered

11.4.5 Meiji Holdings Recent Development

11.5 Ferrero Group

11.5.1 Ferrero Group Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Products Offered

11.5.5 Ferrero Group Recent Development

11.6 Hershey Foods

11.6.1 Hershey Foods Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Products Offered

11.6.5 Hershey Foods Recent Development

11.7 Arcor

11.7.1 Arcor Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Arcor Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Arcor Confectioneries Products Offered

11.7.5 Arcor Recent Development

11.8 Perfetti Van Melle

