World’s tallest woman takes her first plane flight after airline removes 6 economy seats to make it possible

24-year-old Turkish girl Rumeysa Gelgi (L), who stands 7 toes, 0.7 inches tall and has been confirmed because the world’s tallest residing girl by Guinness World Information, is seen in entrance of her home in Karabuk, Turkey on October 14, 2021.Orhan Kuzu/Anadolu Company through Getty Photographs

The world’s tallest girl was in a position to take her first flight after an airline eliminated six seats for her.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who’s seven-feet tall, flew from Istanbul, Turkey, to San Francisco.

Turkish Airways modified a aircraft to permit Gelgi to lie on a stretcher for the 13-hour flight.

The world’s tallest girl may fly on a aircraft for the primary time after the airline eliminated six economic system seats to accommodate her.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7 toes, 0.7 inches tall, was named the world’s tallest girl by Guinness World Information final 12 months.

Turkish Airways tailored certainly one of their planes to permit her to journey to San Francisco in September, eradicating six seats and changing them with a particular stretcher for her to journey on the 13-hour flight, MailOnline reported.

Gelgi, 24, had by no means beforehand been in a position to journey on a aircraft because of her stature, attributable to a situation known as Weaver syndrome that causes bone overgrowth, amongst different issues. At the same time as a baby, she was too giant to slot in aircraft seats, based on the outlet.

She usually makes use of a wheelchair or walker to maneuver round because of her situation.

Gelgi shared a collection of photographs of herself on the journey on Instagram and stated that it was “a flawless journey from begin to end.”

“This was my first flight, but it surely definitely will not be the final. To any extent further, I can be very honored and completely happy to fly to totally different elements of the world with @turkishairlines. A heartfelt thanks to each single individual concerned in my journey,” she wrote.

Gelgi went to California to spend time advancing her profession in software program improvement and dealing with Guinness World Information, per the MailOnline.

Gelgi received her first Guinness World File in 2014, when she was acknowledged because the world’s tallest residing teenager earlier than formally turning into the world’s tallest girl in 2021.

She additionally holds the report for being the girl with the biggest palms, longest finger, and longest again on this planet.

