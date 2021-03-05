World Sewer Machine Market to 2027 – American Jetter, GapVax, Gradall Industries, Jack Doheny Company, RIVARD, Sewer Equipment, Spartan Tool, Vac-Con, Vactor Manufacturing, Veolia Inc.

The sewer machine market was valued at US$ 76,590.9 thousand in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 93,295.8 thousand by 2027.

The constant emphasis on clean environment is throttling the governments, and subsequently the municipalities to adopt advanced technologies to clean sewage pipes. Municipalities majorly use sewer machines to clean and unblock sewage pipes or drains at regular intervals, and its demand is steadily growing among the end users in developed and developing countries. Also, rising expenditure toward the clean environment initiative is encouraging drain cleaning, sewage cleaning, and wastewater management infrastructure to implement sewage machine to achieve the objective. The tremendous surge in population is anticipated to create significantly large volumes of sewage on a daily basis. This growth trend in response is expected to increase the pressure on the existing infrastructure, and the challenge presented would continue persistently. North America dominated the sewer machine market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Major Players in the market are: American Jetter, GapVax, Gradall Industries, Jack Doheny Company, RIVARD, Sewer Equipment, Spartan Tool, Vac-Con, Vactor Manufacturing, Veolia

Inc.

Global Sewer Machine Market: Applications and Types

Sewer machine Market – By Product

Suction & Jetting Machine

Sewer machine Market – By Tank Capacity

Less Than 500 Gallon

500 – 1300 Gallon

Greater Than 1300 Gallon

Order a Copy of this report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMC00002031/

