World Packed Food Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

Packaging of food products provide protection from external environment and maintain physical, chemical and biological structure of the food. The demand for packed food is high due to increase in food consumption from quick service restaurants. Changes in lifestyle, increase in disposable income is also driving packaged food market According to business standard, the size of packaged food market in India was estimated approximately to $10 billion in 2010, which is expected to reach $20 billion by 2014.

Packaged food market is affected by counterfeiting activities of food material that causes harmful effects on consumers. Asia-Pacific region is mainly influenced by counterfeiting activities in food packaging as it carries approximately 35% total packaged food market. The packaged food market is a highly competitive market, which has opened doors for social media promotion. The industries have started launching social media initiatives to attract online consumers. The major limiting factor of this market is the concern in optimization of taste in the products, safety and regulations involved in using the products.

Key Companies profiled in the report includes Campbell food service co.,Frito-lay co, Heinz foodservice, Cadbury Schweppes plc, Nestle SA, General mills inc., Lotte group, Asahi breweries ltd,, Conagra foods Inc., Baxter & sons ltd

KEY BENEFITS

The estimation is made according to the current market trends for the period of 2013 to 2020 along with historic revenues of 2011 and 2012

The report provides impact analysis of top factors that are influencing the growth of packaged food market so that decision market will get assistance to take developmental decisions

Assessment and ranking the factors that favor the market growth and those factors which act as a hindrance for the growth of the market

Analysis of key market dynamics in the form of drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Competitive landscape and competitor strategy analysis would help in better planning and execution of business strategies

KEY GLOBAL PACKAGED FOOD MARKET SEGMENTS ANALYZED

GLOBAL MARKET, BY CATEGORIES

Baby Food

Baked Goods

Biscuits

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery

Canned/Preserved Food

Cheese

GLOBAL MARKET, BY CONFECTIONERIES

Chilled Processed Food

Chocolate Confectionery

Dairy

Dried Processed Food

Drinking Milk Products

Frozen Processed Food

Gum

Ice Cream

Meal Replacement

Noodles

Oils and Fats

Other Dairy

Pasta

GLOBAL MARKET, BY TYPE

Ready Meals

Soup

Spreads

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

Snack Bars

GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

KEY AUDIENCES

Packaged food manufacturer, dealers, and wholesalers

Food manufacturers, retailers , vendors and warehouses

Food material warehousing companies

