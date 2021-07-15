World Multi-Cloud Data Protection Market by Size, Share,Trends, Opportunity analysis Forecast, 2021-2028

Multi-cloud is the use of multiple cloud computing and storage services in a single network architecture. It can be all-private, all-public, or a combination of both. It is adopted widely by enterprises and organizations as it is more beneficial than traditional cloud models and provides more enhanced features. Multi-cloud data protection services provide a number of benefits to enterprises such as cost-effective storage and backup of retained data, which eliminates the need for physical tape infrastructure. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Enormous amount of data uploaded on cloud and digital transformation across the globe are the major key factors that drive growth of the market. In addition, rise in cyber-attacks and data breaches among various industries is expected to supplement the market growth. However, lack of industry expertise and high cost of these data protection services hampers the market growth. Furthermore, surge in the use of multi-cloud by enterprises around the world is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

North America is expected to lead the market, owing to early technological advancements and wide number of service providers present in the region. In addition, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, large number of small and medium enterprises are adopting multi-cloud data protection, which is expected to create demand for these types of solutions and boost the market growth.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global multi-cloud data protection market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global multi-cloud data protection market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

