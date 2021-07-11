World Medical Association boss: “Never get rid of Corona” | free press

In certain situations, we will always wear masks, wash our hands, keep our distance and we will have to revaccinate regularly, according to World Medical Association boss Montgomery’s forecast.

Berlin (dpa) – The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expects that masks will no longer disappear from everyday life.

Asked if he saw a moment when Corona could be considered a completely normal disease, Montgomery told the ARD “Europamagazin” on Sunday that the point had been reached where 85 percent of the population had been vaccinated through vaccination and the disease. “But we will never get rid of Corona again. In certain situations we will always have to wear masks, wash our hands, keep our distance and we will have to re-vaccinate regularly, as we know from the flu,” he added.

British openings ‘completely irresponsible’

In view of the sharp increase in the number of infections in Britain and the planned lifting of corona restrictions there, Montgomery said it “is completely irresponsible to do such relaxation exercises with these incidence values ​​and to stop a vaccination campaign (…). ” He wondered how many people would become infected in the evening at the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium. “And I’m a little afraid of it.”

