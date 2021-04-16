World is heading for the highest contamination rate | Free press

Most new corona infections worldwide were reported at the end of 2020. According to the WHO, that could now change. Countries that have so far been relatively spared are particularly affected.

Geneva (dpa) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the increase in the number of reported corona infections and deaths worldwide. “The number of new cases per week has nearly doubled in the past two months,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Friday.

“We are approaching the highest contamination rate we’ve seen in this pandemic so far.” According to the WHO, the highest percentage so far was the end of 2020.

On April 15, the WHO reported 5.04 million new infections within seven days. According to WHO information, 137.8 million infections and 2.96 million deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. According to WHO information, 734 million doses of vaccine had been administered by April 15, most of them in rich countries.

The WHO is particularly concerned that the number of cases is now increasing in countries that were previously relatively spared. This includes Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific. The poor country with a population of just under nine million had only reported 900 infections at the beginning of this year. The number increased tenfold in mid-April, Health Minister Jelta Wong reported. At the end of March, Australia donated 8,000 doses of vaccine to the neighboring country. In addition, 132,000 vaccine doses have now been received through the Covax vaccination initiative co-organized by the WHO.

