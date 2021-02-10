World HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Forecast to 2027 – Civil Maps,DeepMap,HERE Technologies,MapmyIndia (CE Info. Pvt. Ltd),Momenta,Navmii Publishing Ltd,NVIDIA Corporation Inc.

The HD maps or high definition maps are purposefully built for self-driving assistance with extremely high precision at the centimeter scale. The use of smartphones and navigation devices would soon become outdated, and autonomous cars would be equipped with these maps owing to disruptions in the robotic technology. Increasing demand for real-time data and a rise in the car rental and online cab services would create lucrative growth prospects for the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period.

The HD map for autonomous vehicles market is expected to flourish in the forecast period on account of the growing trend of autonomous driving and increasing investment in startups for developing HD maps. Moreover, growing commercial rental services are expected to fuel market growth in the future. However, high technology cost is a challenge faced by the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period. On the other hand, advancements in 5G technology are likely to showcase significant growth opportunities for the key stakeholders of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007286/

The report also includes the profiles of key HD map for autonomous vehicles companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years

Civil Maps

DeepMap, Inc.

HERE Technologies

MapmyIndia (CE Info. Pvt. Ltd)

Momenta

Navmii Publishing Ltd

NVIDIA Corporation

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

TomTom International BV

NavInfo Co., Ltd.

Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution Type (Embedded, Cloud-based); Application (Personal Mobility, Commercial Mobility); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HD map for autonomous vehicles market with detailed market segmentation by solution type, application, vehicle type, and geography. The global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HD map for autonomous vehicles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application, and vehicle type. Based on solution type, the market is segmented as embedded and cloud-based. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as personal mobility and commercial mobility. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007286/

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HD map for autonomous vehicles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting HD map for autonomous vehicles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the HD map for autonomous vehicles market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Purchase This Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007286/

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com