World Fourth Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 -Allyn International Services, United Parcel Service, GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DB Schenker, DAMCO, Logistics Plus Inc.

In terms of revenue, the global fourth party logistics market was valued at US$ 56,472.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 78,981.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The global fourth party logistics market is experiencing a steady growth with regards to the initial research activities, product innovations, investments, technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The fourth party logistics market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of significant number of players in each countries coupled with multiple players with a small and regional presence. The fourth party logistics market is influenced by the consumer side demands where manufacturers of various commodities have focused on creating a diverse set of product options, packaging designs, and logistic arrangements. This has raised the complexity in the supply chains by means of fragmented channels, expanding product variations, as well as increasing demand for customized solutions. The advanced countries in North America and Europe are observed to be the pioneers in the installations of 4PL solutions; whereas, the market is gathering pace in the developing countries of Asia. Hence, the growth of e-commerce, retail sector, and manufacturing sector coupled with the digitalization of infrastructures in the developing economies across the world are driving the adoption for 4PL based services. Positive economic outlook in the developing economies of the world, especially in the APAC region, is augmenting the growth of 4PL services.

Fourth Party Logistics Market–Company Profiles

Allyn International Services, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

GEFCO Group

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

DB Schenker

DAMCO

Logistics Plus Inc.

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics AG

The global fourth party logistics market has been segmented as follows:

Fourth Party Logistics Market – By Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Fourth Party Logistics Market – By EndUser

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Industrial

Others

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fourth Party LogisticsMarket

During the forecast period, i.e. from 2020 to 2027, the growth outlook of fourth party logistics in all the major geographic regions estimated to be quite positive. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, all the major countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America have imposed strict restrictions on trade, movement of people/goods, and business activities. The lockdowns and restrictions are affecting the supply chains across the globe and thus affecting the revenue of the global fourth party logistics market players. The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to affect the growth rate of global fourth party logistics market in 2020 and early 2021, owing to the supply chain disruptions across the world and thus there is decline in y-o-y growth during these years. However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onwards and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace from 2021 to 2027.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

