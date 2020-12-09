World Food Program Asks Billionaires For Help | Free press

According to World Food Program chief David Beasley, there are about 2,200 billionaires worldwide with a net worth of about ten trillion dollars. He only needed five billion to avoid a famine – and asked if that was too much to ask.

Rome (AP) – The head of the World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, is calling on the super-rich for help with impending famine. “There are more than 2,200 billionaires in the world with a net worth of about ten trillion dollars,” Beasley told the weekly “Die Zeit”.

In view of this wealth, it shows that no one should go hungry. And all I need is $ 5 billion to stop a famine. Is that too much? “

This year we joined forces to prevent famine. “But 2021 will be tougher, because the consequences of the crisis are only now having a real effect. At the same time, less money is available for aid, ”said Beasley in view of the corona pandemic. Before the pandemic, 30 million people around the world were 100 percent dependent on the World Food Program. Supplying this would cost about $ 5 billion (about $ 4.1 billion). In total, the program’s budget for 2020 was approximately $ 8 billion. By 2021, Beasley expects to need about $ 15 billion to prevent famine.

The 63-year-old doesn’t believe in the self-set goal of ending hunger by 2030, not just because of the exacerbated corona situation. “If we ended all armed conflict immediately, we could achieve the goal even before 2030. But we have all the wars, plus climate change.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on October 9 that the Nobel Peace Prize would go to the World Food Program this year. The UN organization is honored for its efforts in the fight against hunger and its contribution to improving peace conditions in conflict areas. The prize is usually awarded on December 10 in Oslo. However, due to the corona pandemic, Beasley will not travel to Norway as originally planned. The prize will be presented during an online ceremony in Rome.