World Digital Genome Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2028|Covid-19 Impact

World Digital Genome Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Overview:

The global digital genome market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. Digital genome can be used in the diagnosis of rare diseases, genetic diseases, cancer, neurological disorders and others. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as breast cancer is driving the market growth. Other essential factors influencing the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population, need for efficient diagnosis and treatment, increasing number of drug discoveries, growing biotech sector, increasing research in the field of genomics and rise in funding related to digitalization. Variants of Presenilin gene lead to Alzheimer’s disease. According to Alzheimer’s Association in 2018, 5.7 million people are from Alzheimer’s disease in the Americas. With the help of digital genome identifying genomic variants is easy.

Key Players:

Umbel, BiogeniQ, GenomeMe, NanoString, Illumina, Inc

Global Digital Genome Market: Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By Product:

Sequencing & analyzer instruments

DNA/RNA analysis kits

Sequencing chips

Sequencing & analysis software

Sample preparation instruments

By application:

Microbiology

Biological

Clinical

Industrial

Reproductive & Genetic

Transplantation

Livestock and Agriculture

Forensics

End User-Based Insights:

Based on end user, the digital genome market is segmented into diagnostics and forensic labs, academic research institutes, hospitals, and other end user. The diagnostics and forensic labs segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to increasing emphasis on adoption of digital genomes in diagnostics and forensic labs. Moreover, the recent technological advancement will help solve more cases in a shorter amount of time and will produce investigative leads for cases that would have reached dead ends and will offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. For instance, Illumina SBS technology, the MiSeq FGx System is the first NGS system designed specifically for forensic genomic applications.

Strategic Insights:

Product launches and expansion strategy are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the digital genome market adopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

