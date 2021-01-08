World Commercial Vehicle Exhaust System Market to Witness Tremendous Growth in Forecasted Period 2020-2028
Automotive exhaust systems are an integral component of the automobiles vehicles. The increased focus on the development of technologies for meeting international emission guidelines is expected to impact the use of exhaust systems in the automotive manufacturing industry. Factors such as regulatory obligations, increasing consumer awareness, and emergence of automotive companies that utilize advanced and eco-friendly technologies drive the growth of the global market for automotive exhaust systems. The key components of an automotive exhaust system include the engine, automotive exhaust manifold, automotive exhaust valve, automotive exhaust pipe, silencer, muffler, and the vehicle tailpipe. Automotive exhaust systems are majorly used for releasing the automotive exhaust gases from an internal combustion engine.
Global Automotive Exhaust System Market: Segmentation
The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive exhaust system market. The increase in the sales of passenger cars leads to an increase in demand for automotive exhaust system units. OEMs are focusing on venturing the passenger car market in developing countries such as China and India, as they have less penetration of automobiles than developed economies. Exhaust system manufacturers are also focusing on increasing their production for meeting the rising need of these systems.
Key Companies
Faurecia
Tenneco
Eberspacher
Boysen
Sango
HITER
Yutaka Giken
Calsonic Kansei
Magneti Marelli
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Market by Application:
Bus
Truck
Others
Key Product Type:
Single Exhaust System
Dual Exhaust System
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Commercial Vehicle Exhaust System market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2016-2020 historical data and 2021-2026 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry
