World Car Rack Market Forecast to 2027 -ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA, CarMate, CRUZBER SA, Kuat Innovations LLC, Malone Auto Racks, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd, Saris, Thule Group

Car racks are mounted on the cars to carry bulky items such as luggage, bicycles, kayaks, or skis. Car racks are useful in a way that they enable the transportation of heavy and voluminous objects without reducing the interior space for occupants. A rise in adventure sports and recreational activities are seen to be significant factors in boosting the market growth. Also, youth moving out to different cities for studies or work are some factors contributing to increased sales of the roof box, bike car racks, and roof racks.

The car rack market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing product innovations and consumer inclination towards adventure and recreating sports. Demand for extra luggage space is another key factor propelling the growth of the car rack market. However, low-quality products may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the growth of the tourism industry and increasing migration activities are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the players of the car rack market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key car rack companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ACPS Automotive GmbH

Allen Sports USA

CarMate

CRUZBER SA

Kuat Innovations LLC

Malone Auto Racks

Rhino Rack Pty Ltd

Saris

Thule Group

Yakima Products, Inc.

Global Car Rack Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Type (Roof Rack, Roof Box, Ski Rack, Watersport Carrier, Others); Sales Channel (Offline, Online) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Car Rack Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of car rack market with detailed market segmentation by type, sales channel, and geography. The global car rack market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading car rack market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global car rack market is segmented on the basis of type and sales channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as roof rack, roof box, ski rack, watersport carrier, and others. On the basis of the sales channel, the market is segmented as offline and online.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Car Rack Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

