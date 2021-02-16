World Automotive Suspension Market Forecast to 2027 -KYB Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Gabriel India Limited, FOX Factory, Inc., WABCO, Continental AG., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Tenneco Inc

Automotive suspension system are important part of a vehicle which help in preventing damage to the vehicle components, for comfort driving and enables safety. Automotive suspension consist of spring, shock absorber and wishbones that help to filter all the forces between the body and the road. It also offers isolation to the vehicle from high-frequency vibration from tire excitation. Automotive suspension provides good ride and handling performance and also helps in ensuring that the vehicle responds positively to control forces produced by the tire at the time of braking and acceleration force.

Some of the key players influencing the market are KYB Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Gabriel India Limited, FOX Factory, Inc., WABCO, Continental AG., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Tenneco Inc., Sogefi SpA and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle); Component (Spring, Shock Dampener, Struts, Control Arms, Ball Joint, Leaf Spring and Air Compressor); Suspension Type (Hydraulic Suspension, Air Suspension and Leaf Spring Suspension); and System Type (Passive Suspension, Semi-Active Suspension and Active Suspension)

Rise in the production of vehicle, increasing demand for comfort & luxury, demand for good suspension system and increasing urbanization are some of the factors fueling the growth of automotive suspension. However, the factor hindering the growth of the market is high maintenance cost. Development of advanced suspension system for two wheeler and rise in demand for lightweight suspension is expected to boost the market over the forecasted period.

The “Global Automotive Suspension Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive suspension industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive suspension market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, component, suspension type, system type, distributed channel and geography. The global automotive suspension market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive suspension market based on vehicle type, component, suspension type, system type and distributed channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive suspension market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Features of Automotive Suspension Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Suspension market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Automotive Suspension market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automotive Suspension Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

