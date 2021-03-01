World Automotive Piston Pin Market Forecast to 2027 – ART METAL MFG., Burgess-Norton, Coker Engineering Ltd, Elgin Industries, JE Pistons Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ross Racing Pistons, SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Limited

The automotive piston pin is used to connect the piston with the connecting rod in the internal combustion engine. The growing production and sales volumes of vehicles, including passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs, are the primary driving factor for the growth of the automotive piston pins market. Moreover, the growing focus on designing and developing long-lasting piston pins that can sustain wear and tear and all the loading or stresses applied during engine operations. Thus, advancement in material and metallurgy is booming the automotive piston pins market growth.

The growing production and sales of the passenger car in the emerging region such as India, China, South Korea, Brazil, and others are fueling the growth of the automotive piston pin market. However, the growing inclination towards electric vehicles is predicted to hamper the automotive piston pins market growth. Further, increasing demand for emission-free and energy-efficient vehicles results in the growing use of alternative fuel technologies to reduce conventional vehicles emissions. Thus, the growing demand for CNG, LPG, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which required a piston pin. This factor is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the automotive piston pin market player.

Major Players in the market are: ART METAL MFG., Burgess-Norton, Coker Engineering Ltd, Elgin Industries, JE Pistons Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ross Racing Pistons, SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Limited

Global Automotive Piston Pin Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Steel, Aluminum and Titanium); Fuel (Diesel, Gasoline, Alternative); Coating (DLC (Diamond-Like Coating) , CRN (Chromium Nitride)); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off Road- Vehicles, Two and Three Wheelers) and Geography

