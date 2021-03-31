World Automotive Fastener Market Forecast to 2027 -Sundram Fasteners Limited, SFS Group AG, Westfield Fasteners Limited, NIPMAN Automotive Solutions, Bulten AB, The Phillips Screw Company

Automotive fasteners are the mechanical components used in vehicles to affix or join two or more parts together. The fasteners helps to avoid leakage, wobbling, and enables transmission of load from body part to another. These fasteners creates non-permanent joints. Fasteners are also available in different color, shapes in order to meet the needs of users. With an increase in the production and sales of automobiles, automotive industry is booming. This increase is the result of growing demand majorly in electric vehicles segment in order to comply with the emission standards, is expected to prosper the automotive fastener market in the current scenario.

Factor responsible to hinder the growth of automotive fastener market is existence of players to match up with the demand for electric vehicles. Nevertheless, with the introduction of advanced technology to design efficient semi-autonomous vehicles, the automotive fastener market is forecasted to grow. Moreover, significant innovation in powertrain is also expected to nurture the automotive fastener market with varied opportunities in the forthcoming period.

The “Global Automotive fastener Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive fastener industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive fastener market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of on material, coating type, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive fastener market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players profiled in the market include are Sundram Fasteners Limited, SFS Group AG, Westfield Fasteners Limited, NIPMAN Automotive Solutions, Bulten AB, The Phillips Screw Company, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Rocknel Fastener, Inc. among others

Global Automotive Fastener Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Aluminium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Plastic, Bronze, Nickel, Iron, and Others); Coating Type (Zinc Coating, Passive Coating, Cadmium Coating, and Others); Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Cars); Application (Interior Trim, Engine, Front/Rear Axle, Chassis, Powertrain, and Others)

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Automotive Fastener Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

The report firstly introduced the Automotive Fastener basics: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automotive Fastener Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

