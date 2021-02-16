World Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Technological Insights and Competitive Growth Outlook 2021-2025

World Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application And Regions / Countries Forecast to 2025

The Automotive Exhaust Systems Market research report discusses the key drivers influencing global growth, opportunities, current challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. The Research study also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

Automotive Exhaust Systems competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch.

The major players covered in Automotive Exhaust Systems are: Chongqing Height Automobile Exhaust System, Bosal International, Benteler International, Katcon, Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust System, Yutaka Giken, Tenneco, Friedrich Boysen, Sejong Industrial, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Futaba Industrial

Market segmentation

Automotive Exhaust Systems market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value.

on the basis of types, the Automotive Exhaust Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Manifold

Connector

Exhaust Pipes and Elbows

Muffler

Stack Pipe or Tail Spout

Clamps

Resonators

on the basis of applications, the Automotive Exhaust Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automotive Exhaust Systems market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

Industry Updates:

October, 2016– Eberspaecher expands Michigan exhaust plant. Automotive exhaust and HVAC supplier Eberspaecher is tripling the size of a Michigan factory that produces parts for heavy-duty trucks as it looks to expand business with medium-duty truckmakers and North American light-vehicle makers.

October, 2012 – Benteler-SGL inaugurated their new production facility in Austriaenteler-SGL GmbH, a joint venture of Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH and SGL Group, hosted a grand opening ceremony of the new production facility of Benteler-SGL in Ort im Innkreis, Austria last week. Composite components will be manufactured for the first time in serial production at the state-of-the-art 45,000 m² site starting in middle of 2013. Benteler-SGL is investing a total of € 36 million. Automobile manufacturers and customers of Benteler-SGL as well as representatives of the joint venture’s parent companies were invited to the plant dedication.

March, 2017 – Boysen group sets the course for the future in 2016. The exhaust technology specialist is planning its next big site expansion / Largest construction project in the company’s history is being carried out in Simmersfeld

September, 2017 Tenneco Inc., a global supplier of Ride Performance and Clean Air products and systems, announced at the 2017 IAA (Hall 5.1, Stand A20) the launch of its next generation of electronic valves designed for use in low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), cylinder deactivation and acoustic tuning applications.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

