World Anti-Caking Agents Market Overview, Industry Segmentation and Forecast By 2028

Anti-caking agents are processed or grainy materials, used as additives to prevent lumps in sources. For ease of consumption, packing and transportation, anti-caking agents are mixed in powdered products. Anti-caking agents are soluble in water, alcohol and other organic solvents. They function either by absorbing excess moisture or by creating a water-repellent coating on the particles. Extensive use of anti-caking agents, growth of the food and beverages industry and rise in disposable income are the key factors driving the market growth. Further, rising awareness regarding packaged food products would boost the market growth. However, factors such as potential health hazards and government regulations might be challenging for the growth of this market.

Some of the anti-caking agents available in the market are powered cellulose, sodium bicarbonate, tricalcium phosphate, sodium ferrocyanide, magnesium stearate, potassium aluminium silicate, calcium ferrocyanide, magnesium trisilicate, polydimethylsiloxane and stearic acid. Increasing demand from emerging markets and advancement in technology is expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market.

The anti-caking agents market is segmented on the basis of source, industry, application and geography. The source market is segmented as natural and synthetic. Natural anti-caking agents such as magnesium carbonate and calcium carbonate are expensive. The industry segment includes food, feed and fertilizer. The food market is sub-segmented into sodium compound, calcium compound, magnesium compound, cellulose and others. The application segment includes food and fertilizer. The food application market consists of dairy products, season, soups and sauces and others. Nitrogen, Potassium, Phosphorous, and Ammonia, prominently cover the market for fertilizers. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players in the market include Huber Engineered Material, Kao Corp., Evonik Industries AG, IMAC Inc., PPG Industries Inc., PQ corp., BASF SE, Chepicol S.A. and Sweetener Supply Corp.

