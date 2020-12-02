World Agricultural Enzymes Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027

Enzymes are biological catalysts mostly proteins that speeds up the chemical reaction. Agricultural enzymes are catalyst that accelerates the chemical reaction that unblocks the nutrients present in the soil and makes it available to plant roots. These nutrient in the absence of an agricultural enzyme would have remained bound to the soil unavailable to the plants. Addition of agricultural enzymes in the feed facilitates increased plant yield and quality.

Enzymes are widely used in the agricultural industry since its application results in increased crop production. According to a research carried out by Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois in 2016; use of agricultural enzymes increases photosynthesis by around 20%. Inspite of increasing demand for agricultural enzymes, the stringent government regulations may act as major restrain in the market growth.

The report segments the Agricultural Enzymes Market on the basis of enzymes type, crop type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into lipases, proteases, carbohydrases, polymerases, nucleases. Based on the crop type it is segmented into oil seeds, pulses, cereals, grains, and fruits & vegetables. According to the application, the market is classified into the growth enhancing products, control products, and fertility products. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Huge R&D investments by key market players will fuel innovation in the market leading to an intense competition. In the industry several new product launches has been experienced owing to significant investments in R&D. For instance, Novozymes launched Avantec Amp, an enzyme that increases crop yield. All the major players in the Agricultural Enzymes Market are focusing on increasing the crop yield which is facilitating the growth of the Agricultural Enzymes Market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Agrinos Inc., Novozymes, Agri Life, Stroller Inc., Bioworks Inc., Greenmax Agro Tech, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Syngenta AG, Aries Agro Ltd, and Camson Bio Technologies Ltd is also provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the Agricultural Enzymes Market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Agricultural Enzymes Market is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of value and volume.

Region-wise and country-wise Agricultural Enzymes Market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

Exhaustive analysis of the Agricultural Enzymes Market by type helps in understanding the current range of the product available for commercial usage.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers of agricultural enzymes) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies, and in understanding competitive outlook of Agricultural Enzymes Market.

AGRICULTURAL ENZYMES MARKET SEGMENTS:

Agricultural Enzymes Market By Type

Lipases

Proteases

Carbohydrases

Polymerases

Nucleases

Agricultural Enzymes Market By Crop Type

Oil seeds

Pulses

Cereals

Grains

Fruits and vegetables

Agricultural Enzymes Market- By Application

Growth enhancing products

Control products

Fertility products

Agricultural Enzymes Market By Geography

North America U. S Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany Spain France Other European countries

Asia-Pacific Australia China New Zealand India Other countries of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Africa Argentina Others countries of LAMEA



