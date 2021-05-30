Works by 40 Portuguese artists are exhibited in the Gulbenkian Foundation

Gulbenkian receives an exhibition with works by 40 Portuguese artists

The artists come from different eras in Portugal, from 1900 to 2020, but one thing is certain: talent is not lacking.

You can see the exhibition until August 23rd.

The title of the new exhibition at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon is “All I Want – Portuguese Artists from 1900 to 2020” and is inspired by the work of Lou Andreas-Salomé, an author who developed reflections on the place of women in the social, intellectual, sexual and loving space. It will open this Wednesday June 2nd and will remain open to the public until August 23rd.

Different arts such as sculpture, literature, drawing, film and video are shown. The main aim is to show visitors how women went from muses to creators in a world that did not want that for them. The oldest piece belongs to Aurélia de Souza, a self-portrait painted in 1900, which symbolically heralds a new attitude that shows that women also have the ability to be artists.

The exhibition also celebrates that all of these artists have succeeded in asserting their voices, be it in museological and institutional presence, in relation to the market or national and international critical reception.

It will have different cores that guide the visitor through several narratives: starting point; The artist’s place; Plural feminine; The look; The word; The writing room; Construction; Le Vivant; The House; The politician; Collective memories; Everyday language; Theater of the body; and listen to me. All of these will have different pieces that represent each of these phases.

The exhibition – curated by Helena de Freitas and Bruno Marchand – will have 40 names, including Joana Vasconcelos, Maria Helena Vieira da Silva, Paula Rego and Grada Kilomba.

Admission is free and the exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Tuesdays (day off). For more information, just visit the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation website.