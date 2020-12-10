Workforce Management (WFM) Market Trends 2020 Industry Demand, Revenue Growth and Competitive Analysis Forecast to 2025

Workforce management (WFM) includes processes that enable an organization to track performance and optimize the productivity of their employees. It effectively forecasts labor requirements and manages staff schedules for accomplishing different tasks regularly. It also helps in improving labor planning, lowering operational costs and providing better customer services. As a result, workforce management software is utilized in the healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, which are involved in high time-sensitive tasks.

Market Trends

Owing to the increasing focus on workforce optimization, organizations around the world are relying on WFM solutions to manage their time and avoid duplication of tasks. This, in confluence with the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, is driving the global WFM market growth. Furthermore, digitalization and the rising penetration of smartphones is also strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of real-time solutions in WFM, along with the integration of software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology, are anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Solution:

Absence Management

Performance Management

Workforce Scheduling

Time and Attendance Management

Workforce Analytics

Others

Breakup by Service:

Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ADP, Atoss Software AG, HotSchedules Inc., Huntington Business Systems, IBM, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corporation, Reflexis Systems, SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group Inc., Verint Systems, Workday Inc., WorkForce Software LLC, etc.

