Workforce Management Software Market 2021 : Overview And Regional Outlook Study

Business propositions of workforce management software relate to meeting wide range of staffing needs with the key objective being optimizing workforce efforts. This is across the entire spectrum of planning, managing, analyzing, and allocating staffing resources in the most effective and efficient way. Companies have been showing a rise in interest in different functionalities of workforce management software for optimizing staff scheduling and managing talent.

The concept first gained popularity in contact centers and other service businesses to manage talents. The workforce management software (WMS) market has a newfound potential in work-from-home schedules prevalent in industries due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In general, these HR software, promised end users manage complicated staffing structures, by offering access to business metrics on labor demand forecasting. They are available in web-based platform as well as on cloud.

Some of the key end-use areas of solutions in the workforce management software market are workforce scheduling, time and attendance management, workforce analytics, absence management and performance management.

Workforce Management Software Market: Key Trends

The growing business scope of corporate LMS is a key trend increasing HR industry interest in the offerings of the workforce management software market. Many contact centers typically charted success stories by adopting automation in workforce management.

The WMS market is making strides on the back of the need for finding a framework to engender high-performance workforce. The offering of service providers in the market has also helped companies meet labor compliance targets. The strides in the WMS market are also gathering momentum on the back of adoption of smart workplaces in industries, where employers can hope to meet the twin objective of productive as well as satisfied employees.

Growing adoption of personalized workforce management tools among modern-day HR departments in numerous industries is bolstering the prospect of the WMS market. Moreover, adoption of new computing technologies will create new competencies in these tools.

Workforce Management Software Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Providers of workforce management functionalities aim at constantly expanding the features to meet emerging requirements of end-use industries such as government and defense, BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, telecom, IT, retail, and manufacturing. The demand for streaming HR processes among small and medium scale enterprises is spurring new revenue potential in the workforce management market. The growing traction of specialized workforce management systems in the WMS is boosting the market

A growing number of players are pinning high hopes on cloud-based solutions. A few companies have recently included new predictive capabilities mainly by merging the existing software with embedded analytics. Companies in the WMS market who are zealous of offering solutions that endow them ‘industry-firsts’ or pioneers are typically offering cloud solutions all-inclusive HR management suites. Top players in the WMS market harp on the benefits of ‘simplicity-in-complexity’ proposition to stand out from their peers. They are also aiming at delivering consumer-grade experience to HRs and end users.

Several players in the WMS market see new profit channels in meeting the demand for industry-specific products, such as through incorporating specialized interfaces. Some of the aspiring industry players feature the following companies: Oracle, SAP, Automatic Data Processing, Automatic Data Processing, WorkForce Software Group INC, Kronos Incorporated, and Blue Yonder.

Workforce Management Software Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the rapidly growing geographies are in Asia Pacific and North America. Developed parts of these regions have seen a vast market prospect of cloud workforce management software. Companies in countries such as the U.S. and U.K. show interest in garnering business insights through real-time compliance management. Rapid pace of industrialization in Asia over the past few years has nudged companies to automate their HR processes, thereby emerging as high-value grab opportunities for solution providers in the workforce management software market.

