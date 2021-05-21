Workforce Management Market Business Dynamics, Industry Opportunities, Risk And Driving Force 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Workforce Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Workforce Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Workforce Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global workforce management market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Workforce management is utilized to optimize employee’s productivity, which ensures that all resources are working at the right time in the right place. The workforce management typically comprises of forecasting, scheduling, skills management, intraday management, time keeping and attendance. Workforce management software is often incorporated with HR apps from third party companies and with key HR technologies that act as key repositories for information on the employment. This helps the HR to efficiently manage the employees to enhance productivity of organization. WFM effectively does fulfil the labour requirements and establishes & manages employee schedules to perform a specific task on a daily and hour-to-hour basis. The workforce management introduces IoT and AI technologies to offer improved solutions for human resource management. The cloud segment is booming in the global workforce management market due to advantages such as unlimited scalability, control and variety of applications.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are increased demand of cloud-based platform and focus towards implementing the workforce management system by end users.

Segmentation: Global Workforce Management Market

Global workforce management market is segmented into five notable segments that are component, organizations, operating system, deployment model and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. In May 2019, ADP has launched myWisely and Wisely app, which enhances the instant pay availability with key employer protection. Additionally, these applications empower employees in financial wellness with new tools. This launch helps the company to increase their product portfolio.

On the basis of organizations, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprise. In September 2019, Workday, has been selected by the Sumitomo Chemical for their cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) application to improvise their operations. The application will help the Sumitomo Chemical to manage and utilise their HR operations in the Asian market. The company will be benefited by the recognition in Asia market through the installations as well as it will help them to acquire more customer base in the Asian market.

On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, android, windows, Linux/Unix and others. In May 2019, SAP SE launched the three SAP Qualtrics solutions in their existing HR systems offering. The built in solution is implemented in HR platforms and will help the organisations to improve their employee management system. The solution offered by company helps the HR professional to gather employee’s experiences data which helps them to motivate and engage employees to form healthy workforce.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. In April 2019, ATOSS Software AG has launched latest version of Enterprise solution. This solution is designed for delivering benefits for time and attendance management, workforce scheduling and self-services. This solution launch helps the company to offer wide range of solution portfolio to their customers.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare, energy and utilities solutions, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, defense and government, automotive and others. In August 2019, ActiveOps Limited has acquired OpenConnect Inc, which enhances capabilities of the Workware software suite by integrating OpenConnect’s data capture technology. Due to this, ActiveOps customers will get better operations performance insights and automate data collection activities without the complex interface.



Competitive Analysis: Global Workforce Management Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are ATOSS Software AG, ADP, LLC, ClickSoftware, HotSchedules, Huntington Business Systems, Oracle, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, Reflexis Systems, Inc., ActiveOps Limited, IBM Corporation, Verint, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software, The Hackett Group, Inc., Synel, WorkForce Software, LLC, TALOS Workforce Solutions, MPEX Solutions and Ascentis Corporation among others.

Product Launch:

In September 2018, ADP launched the Network-Based HCM Platform along with re-engineered payroll engine. This platform is built on graph database. This product launch helps the company to enhance their product portfolio and attract new customers.

In November 2018, Kronos Incorporated introduced workforce dimensions suite called as AIMEE, which is an advanced AI engine designed for employees and managers. This product analyses large quantity of organisational data and provides useful insights to help managers and employees to work smarter. This benefited the company to deliver modern workforce and satisfy their customers.

In October, ActiveOps launched Workware v6.2, which enables the managers and team leaders to review real-time team performance, record work on the IOS and android tablets. This can allow uploading quality data and saving time and effort of users. This gives great flexibility and reduces time of data pre-processing. This product also integrates the Single Sign-On (SSO) support. This development benefits the company to enhance product portfolio in workforce management.

Major Highlights of Workforce Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Workforce Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Workforce Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Workforce Management market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

