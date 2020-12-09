Workflow Orchestration Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By Top Competitors | Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, VMware and More
A quality Workflow Orchestration Market analysis report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research. This market report offers CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the two other major success factors of this market report. Competitive analysis covered in this influential workflow orchestration market report helps to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.
The Global Workflow Orchestration Market is expected to reach USD 53.5 Billion by 2025, from USD 14.9 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period to 2026.
Some of the major players operating in the global workflow orchestration market are Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, VMware, CA Technologies, Bertelsmann SE&Co.KGaA, BMC Software, Inc., ServiceNow., Micro Focus, Dalet Digital Media Systems, Ayehu Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., ThreatMetrix., root6, Ooyala, Inc., among others.
Global Workflow Orchestration Market, By Type (Cloud Orchestration, Data Centre Orchestration, Network Management, Business Process Orchestration, Security Orchestration), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), By Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Banking Financial Services & Insurance-Commerce), By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast
The global workflow orchestration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of workflow orchestration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.
Global workflow orchestration market Drivers, Restraint and Key Developments:
- Growth in efficiency and productivity level
- Lack of technical expertise
- There are various developments have been made in this field, for instance IBM launched cloud orchestrator, version 2.4.0.1 in July 2015, which describes a rational flow of activities and tasks from a start point to an end point to achieve a definite service.
