Workflow Orchestration Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027 | Global Players – Microsoft, IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle, VMware, BMC Software

Workflow Orchestration Market, By Type (Data Center Orchestration, Cloud Orchestration, Business Process Orchestration, Network Management Orchestration, and Security Orchestration), Organizational Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, E-Commerce, Consumer Goods – Retail, Manufacturing & Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Public Sector, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026

The workflow orchestration market was valued at USD 11.08 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 50.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022.

Objectives of the study:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the workflow orchestration market based on type, organization size, vertical, and region

To analyze various macro and microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To provide detailed information regarding major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments

To profile key market players and provide comprehensive analysis based on their business overviews, product offerings, regional presence, business strategies, and key financials with the help of in-house statistical tools to understand the competitive landscape of the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, product developments, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, and Research & Development (R&D) activities undertaken by key players in the workflow orchestration market

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the size of the workflow orchestration market began with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. Secondary sources referred for this research study included annual reports, white papers, certified publications, databases, such as Factiva and Hoovers, press releases, and investor presentations of workflow orchestration vendors, as well as articles from recognized industry associations, statistics bureaus, and government publishing sources. Vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall size of the market by estimating revenues of key market players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key individuals, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

The workflow orchestration market ecosystem includes key players, such as Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), VMware (US), CA Technologies (US), Arvato AG (Germany), BMC Software (US), ServiceNow (US), Micro Focus (UK), Dalet SA (France), and Ayehu Software Technologies (US).

Key Target Audience for Workflow Orchestration Market

Workflow Orchestration Providers

Workflow Automation Providers

Cloud Orchestration Providers

Business Process Management Providers

Data Center Orchestration Providers

Network Management Providers

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the workflow orchestration market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Type

Cloud Orchestration

Data Center Orchestration

Network Management

Business Process Orchestration

Security Orchestration

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Workflow Orchestration Market By Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

E-commerce, Retail & Consumer Goods

Public Sector

Manufacturing & Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Travel & Hospitality

Others (Education and Electricity & Utility)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Available Customizations

Along with the given market data, MarketDigits offers customization as per a company’s specific requirements. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis

Further country-level breakdown of the North America market

Further country-level breakdown of the Europe market

Further country-level breakdown of the Asia Pacific market

Further country-level breakdown of the Middle East & Africa market

Further country-level breakdown of the Latin America market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players

The workflow orchestration market is projected to grow from USD 13.81 Billion in 2017 to USD 50.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. The adoption of workflow orchestration by organizations to improve operational efficiency, productivity levels, and business outcomes is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the market. Digital transformation of organizations and the need to streamline business processes will offer lucrative growth opportunities to workflow orchestration providers in the near future.

The workflow orchestration market has been segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into cloud orchestration, data center orchestration, network management, business process orchestration, and security orchestration. The business process orchestration segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business process orchestration offers distinguished ways to connect heterogeneous systems within organizations, besides improving data quality and reducing data entry efforts through workflow automation.

Based on organization size, the workflow orchestration market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the large enterprises segment during the forecast period. The adoption of workflow orchestration by SMEs is growing at a rapid pace, as it helps reduce expenditure on operations and IT infrastructure. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment of the market.

Based on vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment of the workflow orchestration market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organization in the IT & telecommunication sector are increasing adopting workflow orchestration to improve operational efficiency by streamlining business processes, ensuring improved resource utilization, and reducing costs.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for workflow orchestration in 2017, as organizations in this region are early adopters of the orchestration technology. Organizations in North America are shifting their focus towards digitalization for realigning business processes. The digitalization of organizations has created an opportunity to refine and streamline various business activities through workflow automation and orchestration.

A key restraining factor impacting the growth of the market is lack of technical expertise. Skills required for integrating workflow orchestration are entirely different from skills needed to manage the traditional IT infrastructure. Adequate knowledge is also required for interfacing, interconnecting, and analyzing processes and applications for effective and seamless integration. Thus, difficulties associated with the integration of new and existing systems through workflows are acting as a key challenge to the growth of the workflow orchestration market.

Major companies operating in the workflow orchestration market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), VMware (US), Oracle (US), Cisco Systems (US), CA Technologies (US), ServiceNow (US), BMC Software (US), Dalet SA (France), Arvato AG (Germany), Ayehu Software Technologies (US), and Micro Focus (UK). These companies focus on the adoption of various growth strategies such as new product launches, product enhancements, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations, to strengthen their position in the market.

Table of Contents-Snapshot– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

