Word Nurse Day: Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market 2020 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2027||FlexRN; AMN Healthcare; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare; Medical Staffing Network; HealthTrust Workforce

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market is estimated to grow at 4.96% for 2019-2026 with factors such as higher costs required for remuneration of these nurses along with prevalence of various regulations and compliances which will impede the growth of the market in emerging economies.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the per diem nurse staffing market is attaining a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to factors such as high prevalence of a number of chronic disorders, flexible working hours and last-minute service availing of these nurses invokes greater benefits for the end-users, high growth in establishments of healthcare facilities worldwide, increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide which will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Major Key Competitors:

Novation Companies, Inc.

FlexRN

AMN Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Cross Country Healthcare

Medical Staffing Network

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Flexwise Health, LLC

Supplemental Health Care

ATC Virgina

Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.

Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.

GrapeTree Medical Staffing

Interim HealthCare Inc.

CareerStaff Unlimited

Gifted Healthcare

InGenesis, Inc

Segmentation: Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Per diem nurse staffing is a temporary solution of professional nurse staffing in a healthcare facility, clinics, long-term nursing care facilities, home care or any other users. This service involves provision of skilled nurses on a daily-work basis to meet the requirements of working staff shortage or during crunch times. This service involves last-minute demands of nurses from the end-users wherein the nurses are highly compensated for their work.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide giving rise to greater demand for healthcare staff and nurses; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High prevalence of a number of chronic disorders resulting in increased demands for healthcare staff; this is another factor uplifting the market growth in the forecast period

High growth in establishments of healthcare facilities worldwide will also propel the growth of this market

Flexible working hours and last-minute service availing of these nurses invokes greater benefits for the end-users acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Higher costs required for remuneration of these nurses as compared to alternative method of nurse staffing is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations and compliances presented by the authorities on staffing of workers and skilled professionals will impede the market growth

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global per diem nurse staffing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of per diem nurse staffing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

