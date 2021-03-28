Wood Vinegar Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2027

The global wood vinegar market was valued at $4.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Wood vinegar is prepared from destructive distillation of wood and other biomass materials. Its main ingredients are methanol, acetone, and acetic acid. It is used in numerous applications such as weed grow inhibitor, repellent, pesticide, fertilizer, sterilizing agent, food additive, and others.

Some of the factors that contribute toward the growth of the market are high adoption in agricultural application as it offers advantages such as enhanced crop yield, development of stronger roots for the crops or plants, safety from the harmful insects and specific plant diseases, and others. In addition, rise in trend of organic farming in the world may increase the demand for wood vinegar. However, lack of awareness regarding wood vinegar among the consumers is one of the major factors expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the rise in concerns regarding the synthetic pesticides and fertilizers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the wood vinegar manufacturers in the coming years.

The global wood vinegar market is segmented on the basis of pyrolysis method, application, and region. The pyrolysis method segment is categorized into slow pyrolysis, fast pyrolysis, and intermediate pyrolysis. On the basis of application, the market is divided into agriculture, animal feed, food, medicinal and consumer products, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Pyrolysis Method

– Slow Pyrolysis

– Fast Pyrolysis

– Intermediate Pyrolysis

By Application

– Agriculture

– Animal Feed

– Food, Medicinal and Consumer Products

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Malaysia

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Chile

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Applied Gaia Corporation

– Ace (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (ACE)

– Tagrow CO., Ltd. (Tagrow)

– Sane Shell Carbon (SSC)

– Shandong Toroyal Group (Toroyal Group)

– New Life Agro (NL Agro)

– Dongying Runyi Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (DRBT CO., Ltd.)

– Nettenergy BV, DOI & CO., LTD.)

– DOI & CO., LTD.