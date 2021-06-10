Wood Pulp Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2020-2027

Wood pulp is processed into a paper using chemical compounds such as caustic soda. Pulp obtained from old rags, fiber crops, and cellulose fibers has become more popular. Wood pulp is majorly used for newsprint production, cheap paper forms, and hardboard. The use of pulp as intermediary material for the production of several finished goods or items has played a constitutive role in the growth and maturity of the market. Increase in use of pulp in the paper manufacturing sector has boosted the global market growth.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value ($USD) Segments covered Type, End-use Industry, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered JK Paper Ltd., Ilim Group, China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd. Andritz Pulp and Paper, and Arkhangelsk PPM

Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10227

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced the demand for wood pulp.

The shutdown of the packaging industry has negatively impacted the growth of the wood & furniture industry, which, in turn, hampers the growth of the global wood pulp market.

In many countries, industries are shut down, thus, the production of wood pulp has declined drastically, due to the restrictions imposed on labor movement.

The supply chain of the wood pulp has disrupted due to the trade barriers.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The use of wooden pulp in the manufacturing of furniture and the production of soft pieces used in the residential sector has given impetus to the growth of the market.

Rise in global demand for tissue paper, which is majorly used in kitchens, toilets, and households, is expected to drive market growth of wood pulp market during the forecast period.

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations regarding deforestation, however, is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the market for wood pulp in the coming years. Moreover, increase in energy and transportation costs are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global market trends are as follows:

Many leading fast food chains serve items containing pulp made from wood. In shredded cheese, fish fillet patties, sausages, tortillas, onion rings, pancakes, and even milkshakes wood pulp additives are often present. Cellulose adds texture, thickens, and stabilizes food with complementary chemicals, and is safe for human consumption. Without this, the ice cream would melt more quickly.

Some bath towels are made from a wood pulp by-product known as rayon. Rayon is highly absorbent, soft, and comfortable on the skin but does not insulate heat from the body – ideal for use in hot and humid climates. Wet wipes are frequently made with rayon, as it allows each sheet to hold liquid disinfectant while maintaining its texture and form.

Increase in demand for wood pulp-based packaging is anticipated to create significant pressure for supply chains in the pulp industry. Furthermore, increase in backlash against plastic consumption has brought wood pulp-based packaging into the spotlight where products such as paper and paperboard have a major stake in the global market for pulp.

Potential market

Canada is the world’s largest producer of wood pulp due to the presence of coniferous forests, which provide the paper industry with raw material. Owing to rise in production costs and increase in competition from pulp &paper producers, few Canadian paper mills faced challenges, resulting in conversions and ending of pulp and paper mills.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Wood Pulp Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10227?reqfor=covid

Key segment covered

Segment Subsegment Type Hardwood

Softwood End Usage Industry Packaging Food & Beverages Personal Care & cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Automotive Others Print Media News PRINTING Book/MAGAZINE PRINTING Advanced Printing Tissue

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the wood pulp Industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the wood pulp market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global wood pulp growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global wood pulp market research report:

Which are the leading players active in the global wood pulp market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10227

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research