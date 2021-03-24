Wood Preservatives Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The global wood preservatives market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to control wood degradation issues caused by decay or fungal rot, molds, sap stain, and wood-destroying insects. Growth of the construction industry led by the rising expenditure on construction activities in developing economies is projected to drive the demand for wood preservatives during the forecast period. The rising necessity to increase service life of wood and to reduce the need for frequent replacements of wood, causing addition to deforestation, has led to the rising adoption of wood preservatives.

The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Wood Preservatives market will be like in the years to come.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Wood Preservatives Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/433

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of wood treatment chemicals, treated wood products, and carbon compounds, announced its plans to enter the copper naphthenate wood preservatives market. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effect of wood preservative chemicals on the environment and humans has led to the rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives among industries.

The water-based wood preservatives segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Leach resistance and eco-friendly nature of water-based wood preservatives is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global wood preservatives market in 2019. Increasing demand for bio-based wood preservatives to reduce the environmental degradation caused by chemicals in wood preservatives is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/433

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Wood Preservatives Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/433

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Wood Preservatives market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Wood Preservatives market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Wood Preservatives market growth worldwide?

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wood-preservatives-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Wood Preservatives Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Wood Preservatives Market Definition

1.2. Wood Preservatives Market Research Scope

1.3. Wood Preservatives Market Methodology

1.4. Wood Preservatives Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Wood Preservatives Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wood Preservatives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Wood Preservatives Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Wood Preservatives Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Wood Preservatives Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Wood Preservatives Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Wood Preservatives Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…