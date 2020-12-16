Wood Preservative Chemicals and Coatings Active Ingredient Market Share Chain Analysis 2020-2027| Lanxess AG, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Lonza Group AG, Akzo Nobel N.V.

Wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient is used to preserve the wood from insects or fungus and in turn extending shelf-life of the wood. These chemicals offer resistance to degradation and destruction from living organism in wood. The insects and fungi that degrade the wood contents are hemicelluloses, starches, celluloses, and other susceptible materials.

The global wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market is projected to surpass US$ 250 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027)

Increasing the use of water-borne coatings especially in U.S. and Canada is expected to augment the market growth of wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient. Moreover, rising awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of eco-friendly products such as fast curing and high production efficiency is further anticipated to foster the market growth of wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient over the forecast period.

Rising demand for active ingredients for outdoor application is expected to propel the market growth of preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient over the forecast period. Due to the growing environmental and public concern overuse of bioactive chemicals, the various manufacturer has increased their focus on the development of organic wood preservatives especially for residential applications and other construction applications. This factor is expected to foster market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals And Coatings Active Ingredient Market, By Active Ingredient Type:



Inorganic





Organic





Azoles







Propiconazole







Tebuconazole







Others (Cyproconazole, etc.)





Others

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Wood Preservative Chemicals and Coatings Active Ingredient Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

