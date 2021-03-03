Wood Plastic Composite Market 2021 Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Development, Revenue, Future Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

Wood Plastic Composite Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Wood Plastic Composite Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027

Wood fibers are used in manufacturing wood plastic composites (WPC) so as to elevate their strength and stiffness. Different kinds of wood are employed in commercial production, with maple, pine, and oak being the most ordinary. Presently, wood selection is affected more by availability instead of inherent qualities.

Scope of The Report:

WPC (wood plastic composites) are compounds having wood wastes and recycled plastic with helpful features such as lowered melting temperature leading to lower energy prices for producers and further lowering the environmental impact of the product. These composites are increasing at the highest speed amongst the plastic additives. Innovative employments for wood-based composites are accomplished constantly. These hybrid materials offer longevity, sustainability, and cost savings in a wide series of applications such as interiors, car speakers, kitchen accessories, and home furniture.

The global wood plastic composites market is divided by application, type, and geography. By type, it is divided into PP-based composites, PVC-based composites, PE-based composites, and others. Based on application, it is segmented into industrial & consumer products, automotive components, building & construction, and others. Geographically, it is divided across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The automotive components section added up for a major share of the global market in terms of revenue. The automotive components section is the most lucrative section for investment in the owing to high requirement for dimensionally stable, recyclable, and lightweight materials for interior automotive elements during the later years. Hence, this section is predicted to show high development rate together with significant return on investment for the stakeholders, due to its notable income contribution.

CPG International LLC.

Crane Plastics

Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

Findock International Inc.

North Wood Plastics Inc.

Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

Polyplank AB

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Plygem Holdings Inc.

OnSpec Composites Inc.

Wood Plastic Composite Market Key Segments:

By Application Type: Building and Construction Products, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods, Others

By Type: Polyethylene, Polyvinylchloride, Polypropylene, Other

Increasing Requirement For Durable And Lightweight Goods In The Construction And Automotive Sectors Is Predicted To Power Market Growth

Increasing requirement for durable and lightweight goods in the construction and automotive sectors is predicted to power requirement over the years to come. Wood fibers are used in manufacturing wood plastic composites (WPC) so as to elevate their strength and stiffness. Different kinds of wood are employed in commercial production, with maple, pine, and oak being the most ordinary. Presently, wood selection is affected more by availability instead of inherent qualities.

Manufacturing and designing of the product is unusually similar to manufacturing conventional plastics. There are some extra variables, though, which manufacturers and designers must be aware of when a material is being opted for manufacturing.

North America Is The Biggest Market For Wood Plastic Composites, Adding Up For A Major Share Of The Total Revenue

North America is the biggest market for wood plastic composites, adding up for a major share of the total revenue. This can be credited to high product penetration in the construction and building sector. Increasing user requirement for bio-compatible products in applications such as automotive interior parts and consumer goods is predicted to have a positive effect on the market.

Europe has reached a level of maturity as far as the WPC sector is concerned and is thus predicted to clock a slow revenue-based development speed over the coming period. On the other hand, development of the automotive sector in the region is predicted to power demand over the coming years. The auto sector employs WPC to manufacture exterior and interior trims in vehicles.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

