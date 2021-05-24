Home/Business/ Wood Pellets Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 31 Bn by 2027

Wood Pellets Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 31 Bn by 2027 Wood pellets market is broadly affected by several factors such as increasing demand for energy due to industrialization and rapid urbanization and fulfilling that the demand with the help of renewable energy sources (Biomass, Wind Energy etc.), which help curb the emission of greenhouse gases and reduce the detrimental effects of global warming