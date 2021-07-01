Wood Pellets Market Ahead 2021: Top factors that could guide markets today

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global wood pellets market is divided into different segments on the basis of grade, application, end users, and regional outlook.

Grade

Based on grade, the global market is segmented into premium, utility, and standard. Of these, the premium grade sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global industry during the forecast period. This is majorly due to major beneficial factors of premium grade such as low humidity content (about 8%) and small ash content (about 1%) as compared to other grade classes.

Application

Based on application, the global wood pellets market is categorized into residential, industrial, commercial, and animal bedding. Among these, the residential sub-segment is predicted to account for majority of share in the overall market by 2025. This can be majorly attributed to increasing need for wood pellets in the residential sector of the North America and major European countries.

End Users

Based on end users, the global market is segmented into industrial, furniture, household, and construction. Among these, the industrial sub-segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing usage of wood pellets in industries as they can be generated with low moisture content and are extremely dense that helps in burning with a very high efficiency of combustion.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the overall market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region is expected to dominate the market in terms of shares and continue to lead in the estimated timeframe. This is majorly due to the implementation of several stiff emission standard regulations in the region. On the other hand, Europe is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing usage of wood pellets in order to produce electrical energy.

Major Market Players

The key players operating in the global wood pellets industry are Rentech Inc., Energex, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., Alliance Pellet Machinery, The Westervelt Company Inc., Georgia Biomass LLC, F.E. Wood & Sons, Wood Pellet Energy LTD, German Pellets GmbH, Enviva, and others. These players are applying various business tactics and implementing several strategies to hold a strong position in the global market.

