Wood Coatings Market 2021| Global Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Development 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wood coatings is the process of adding the finishing layer on the wooden substrate to protect it from harmful environmental agent. The wood coatings also adds some unique properties to the wooden material such as moisture resistant, anti-bacterial solution, improved hardness, better appearance, etc. Some examples of materials used for wood coatings are wax, hard wax oil, shellac, nitrocellulose lacquer, pre-cat lacquer, boiled linseed oil. The properties of wood coatings depends on the type of material used for the process. It is done by the help of any one process between towline and hangline approach. Various industries such as flooring, furniture, joinery, etc. uses wood coatings for various purposes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global wood coatings market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from construction industry due to its application for as a joinery agents. Furthermore, Increasing manufacturing of modern with coatings due to its unique characteristics like quickly drying and low price is likely to drive the demand for wood coatings in the coming years. However, high regulation on coatings due to its high emission of volatile organic compounds and awareness on damage for deforestation is projected to hinder the growth of wood coatings market. Likewise, high usage of polyurethane coatings in architectural industries may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wood Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wood coatings market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology, application and geography. The global wood coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wood coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wood coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology and application. On the basis of resin type, the wood coatings market is segmented into, acrylic, nitrocellulose, polyester, polyurethane and other resin types. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into, water-borne, solvent-borne and uv-cured. Based on application, the global wood coatings market is segmented into, furniture and fixtures, doors and windows, cabinet and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wood coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wood coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wood coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wood coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wood coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from wood coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wood coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wood coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wood coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel Nv.

Benjamin Moore and Co.

Drywood Coatings Bv.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Helios Coatings Gmbh.

Ica Group

Ivm Chemicals Srl.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kapci Coatings Co.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

