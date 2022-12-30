‘Wonder Woman’ fans are loving Lynda Carter’s response to viral Waffle House fight

Now we all know the place Surprise Lady realized her legendary preventing expertise.

Lynda Carter, who performed the enduring superhero on tv within the Seventies, weighed in on a viral video of a fight at a Waffle House in Texas with a hilarious tweet on Dec. 29.

“I skilled at Waffle Home,” she wrote above an outdated clip of her punching by means of a chair as Surprise Lady in opposition to a villain on the present.

Carter, 71, was referring to a clip of a struggle at a Waffle Home in Austin wherein a feminine worker deftly catches a chair with one hand that an unruly patron whipped throughout the counter at her.

Lynda Carter as Surprise Lady. (Alamy Inventory Picture)

She simply discards the chair whereas nonetheless holding a frying pan in her proper hand, and later throws some punches after patrons come over-the-counter to assault her.

A Twitter consumer introduced the wild scene to Carter’s consideration.

“I didn’t catch something…however clearly she did?” Carter joked.

“Surprise Lady” followers delighted in Carter’s tweet, together with the official account for DC Comics, the writer of Surprise Lady comics, which can be prepared so as to add Waffle Home coaching to the character’s lore.

“Canon,” DC Comics tweeted.

“Nonstop legend,” actor Seth Inexperienced tweeted.

“You’re a present to the universe,” writer Dr. Sarah Parcak tweeted.

“Greatest tweet of 2022 is available in on the final week,” one fan wrote.

Simply in case Waffle Home wants any worker coaching movies, Carter tweeted in August that she all the time has her Surprise Lady costume on standby.

“It is actually extra of a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ state of affairs,” she wrote. Or, we assume, in case she visits a Waffle Home anytime quickly.

This text was initially printed on TODAY.com