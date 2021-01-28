Women’s Lingerie Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2027 – Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands

The women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 35,169.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 77,894.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2027.

The market for global women’s lingerie market is fragmented and Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands, Chnatelle Group, Hanky Panky are among the few well-established player in the global market.

Changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique intimate wear and apparel is driving the market at a CAGR of 9.4%

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for global women’s lingerie products in the coming years. Increasing awareness about the best fit, developing millennial populace, and ascend in spending power among ladies are required to drive the market over the figure time frame. Expanding accessibility of a wide scope of items in numerous designs for different purposes such games, wedding wear, and standard wear has likewise been driving the market in the region. In addition, wider product availability, along with increased penetration of online as well as offline channels, is also among the key factor driving the women’s lingerie market in the region. Presence of a large number of market players such as L-Brands Inc., Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc. and others providing vast varieties of lingerie such as lightly padded underwired bra, form & beauty lace minimizer bra, sports bra with racerback, mid-rise hipster briefs, is a crucial driver for North America women’s lingerie market.

Lingerie is a women’s clothing which is made of lightweight, smooth, sheer, stretchy. The women’s lingerie market is characterized into four main types such as brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear, and others. The demand for different types of lingerie such as bra, underwear, camisole, shapewear, babydoll, knickers, bralettes, triangles, bodysuits, and hosiery are rising among customers, which is attributable to growing consumer focus towards fashionable, comfortable, and luxurious items of clothing. Demand for these products is increasing due to the usage of comfortable fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, lycra, silk, and cotton. To match the rise in demand for women lingerie, manufacturers are introducing diversified range of products prepared using different fabrics along with innovative designs. Consumers in the market are looking forward to attractive, unique in design, and cost-effective lingerie. Consumers are also inclined towards color, fabric, and style, which is encouraging the manufacturers to introduce trendy lingerie suitable for various activities. Hence, production of the diversified range of women lingerie according to customers’ requirements is expected to help the market players to capture a better market position.

COVID-19outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of May 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~5,728,642 confirmed cases and 353,692 total deaths globally. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global fashion and apparel industry is one of the major industries that is facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, office shutdowns, shutdown of malls, shops, retail stores or brand stores etc. as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries and it is also one of the worst affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods including apparel. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are anticipated to affect the fashion and apparel industry in a negative manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.

Global Women’s Lingerie Market – By Type

Brassiere

Knickers or Panties

Shapewear

Others



Global Women’s Lingerie Market – By Material

Cotton

Silk

Satin

Nylon

Others



Global Women’s Lingerie Market – By Distribution Channel