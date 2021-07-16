Women’s Healthcare Care Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Womens Healthcare Care Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″.

According to the report, the Global Womens Healthcare Care industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Major players analyzed include Bayer AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Apothecus Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Lupin, Merck & Co. and Blairex Laboratories.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created an economic crisis along with a health care crisis. COVID-19 pandemic has brought an enforced lockout which stopped major sectors from earning revenue and hence led to the recession in the current scenario. The Covid-19 pandemic has a severe impact on the healthcare system, causing in 50% to 70% drop in revenue from March.

There is a shut-down of many small hospitals, clinics and nursing homes to stop the spread of the disease. The law also forced the doctors to reduce the number of surgical procedures in this duration. In addition, visa cancellations have led to a reduction in medical tourism and can negatively impact the healthcare services market growth.