Women’s Health Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global women’s health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The women’s healthcare market is experiencing high demand attributable to a growing demand for devices (intrauterine devices, vaginal rings, and implants) and drugs (Prolia, Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, and Zometa, among others) in applications comprising contraceptives, postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others.

The global Women’s Health market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The global Women’s Health market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The global Women’s Health market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. Therefore, the latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Women’s Health market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

By end-users, research institutes are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Various research institutes such as the Women’s Health Research Institute (WHRI) undertake several research activities to improve the health of women, especially reproductive health. Academic research institutes carry out many R&D activities to develop novel drugs and devices, which would fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key participants include Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period. The significant data and information gathered by our analysts are likely to help readers have a clear comprehension of the qualitative and quantitative growth parameters of the global Women’s Health market.

The global Women’s Health market report estimates revenue growth on global, regional, and country levels, depicting the industry trends from 2020 to 2027 in each segment and sub-segment of the market. However, the global market is fragmented on the basis of region, product type, and application.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Devices Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Contraceptives Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Hormonal Infertility Menopause Endometriosis Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Research Institutes Others



The women’s health market in the North America American region, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growing prevalence of women-related diseases aimed at enhancing the quality of life on promoting wellbeing and safety.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



