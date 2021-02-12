women’s health care Market: Opportunities Analysis and Key Players Analysis

The global women’s health care market accounted for US$ 9.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be 17.8 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.2%.

The report. “Global Women’s Health Care Market, By Product Type (Devices, Intra-Uterine Devices, Vaginal Rings, Implants, Drugs, Female Condoms, and Pharmaceutical Pipeline), By Application (Reproductive Health, Contraceptives, Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis, and Urological Disorders), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2024”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4224

Key Highlights:

In May 2019, Agile Therapeutics resubmitted its new drug application for Twirla in response to a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in December 2017. The letter enclosed problems regarding deficiencies in quality control for the product’s manufacturing process.

In October 2018, Therapeutics MD’s Bijuva, a soft gel capsule containing progesterone and estradiol has been approved by U.S. FDA. The approved drug is used as single pill hormone therapy for menopausal hot flashes.

Analyst View:

Increasing rate of women with diseases

The major factor driving growth of the global women’s health care market is changes in dietary habits of women and increasing stress among working women. Women have a higher risk of getting several diseases such as osteoarthritis, depression, osteoporosis, menstrual health-related disorders, anemia, and obesity. Thus, increasing rate of women with diseases is projected to boost the target market growth. As women has a week and susceptible health care status associated with various diseases, particularly after menopause, various software companies have started developing and designing various health care apps for women which may help women to maintain their fitness and health. The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada (SOGC) accounted that 80.0% of women suffer from at least one symptom of menopause such as interrupted sleep, mood swings, and irritability.

Focus of Private organizations and governments on improving women’s health

Various private organizations and governments focus on women health worldwide. Treatment and analysis campaigns provided to women is one of the key factors projected to boost the market in developed countries. For example, several campaigns in U.S. provide precautionary services for women without any copayment charges. This includes folic acid supplements for women who are pregnant, anemia screening on a routine basis, hepatitis B screening, breast cancer screening, and contraception. The Department of Health and Human Services launched Healthy People 2020 which has a 10-year agenda to improve the health of all Americans.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Women’s Health Care Market”, By Product Type (Devices, Intra-Uterine Devices, Vaginal Rings, Implants, Drugs, Female Condoms, and Pharmaceutical Pipeline), By Application (Reproductive Health, Contraceptives, Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis, and Urological Disorders), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2024.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global women’s health care market accounted for US$ 9.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be 17.8 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the devices segment estimates for highest revenue share, and this is projected to maintain over the forecast period. This is attributed due to growing use and demand of various devices among women globally.

By application, the contraceptives segment estimates for largest market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed due to growing awareness of women about various birth control methods.

By region, North America market is expected to sustain its dominance in terms of revenue share, owing to favorable reimbursement, presence of key market players, approval & commercialization of products, government regulations and support, and rising awareness about women’s health.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Women-Health-Care-Market-4224

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global women’s health care market includes Amgen, Apothecus Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, EffRx, Ferring International Center, Blairex Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, HLL Lifecare, and Janssen Pharmaceutical

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com