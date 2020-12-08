Women’s Health Care Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2024 | Top Players- Bayer AG, Allergan, Merck & Co and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Women’s Health Care Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Global Women’s Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 Billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 146 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 127 Tables and 27 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Women’s Health Care Market:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Allergan (Dublin)

Merck & Co. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Amgen (US)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Lupin (India)

Blairex Laboratories (US)

Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US)

Eli Lilly And Company (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson(US)

On the basis of drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28).Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. The increasing unit demand for prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women in the US is one of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this drug.

Based on application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the women’s healthcare market in 2018.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimations

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

